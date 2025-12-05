EF Contract updates Artisan collection with new colors

Dalton—EF Contract updated its modular Artisan Collection to highlight the artistry of hand-weaving. The collection captures an abstract vision of yarns laid over a loom and features seven new hues for the original Artisan pattern. It also offers vibrant, high-contrast editions for Artisan Accent with highlighted color woven throughout.

“We refined the palette by adding lighter tones with warmer neutrals and a new blue,” said Laura Holzer, director of design. “We also added accent colors from gold to sage green to crisp blue across each colorway to create Artisan Accent. The work reflects how a painter layers color through a piece.”

Both patterns come in 24 x 24 tiles and use 100% Encore SD Ultima Nylon. All seven colors in each pattern are available through EF Contract’s Quickship program with delivery in 10 business days or less for orders up to 1,500 square yards on standard backing systems.

The line coordinates across EF Contract’s broadloom, LVT and Kinetex platforms to give designers flexibility when creating expressive and distinctive spaces.