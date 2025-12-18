Executive forecast 2026: Resilient remains industry driver

After several years of economic swings, shifting consumer priorities and ongoing channel disruption, the resilient category enters 2026 at a critical inflection point. Rates have lowered but not settled, demand is uneven but growing and innovation continues to accelerate as manufacturers eye the future.

To understand what comes next, FCNews spoke with eight leaders across the resilient categroy—executives who are shaping product strategy, navigating global supply chains and listening closely to retailer and consumer behavior.

Their perspectives reveal a market preparing for recalibration rather than retreat: cautious optimism, renewed focus on value and a clear expectation that technology and performance will carry more weight than ever.

Yon Hinkle

vice president, product management – resilient

AHF Products

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

I think there’s a steady growth trajectory, but there’s definitely some headwinds in the market. But on the resilient side, we’re still going to see some growth. I think resilient continues to show strength, but the residential remodel, multifamily housing, specified businesses is going to drive demand.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

We made an acquisition in Cartersville, Ga., which is now a two-edged [sword]. There’s a great benefit to that—we’re going to be able to provide directly manufactured, domestically made rigid core products. However, the challenge with any acquisition is integration.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

In our case, our value proposition is that we’re made domestically. So that really puts us in a good position to reassure our customers that they don’t have to worry about uncertainty of deliverability or price changes.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

Our biggest opportunity is going to be with our Cartersville acquisition. This is huge. If you look at resilient residential, 80%+ is the rigid core category, which we didn’t make before. This also legitimizes Armstrong Flooring on the residential side of the business. Our ability is now to not only produce [the product] and get a more direct line to our customers, but also to innovate in that space.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

On the commercial side, we continue to invest. We continue to add from a resource standpoint. That will be a big part of our business. And then advanced product programs that are unique in the industry that our customers can’t get elsewhere. But it’s about the Cartersville acquisition in a major way.

Doug Jackson

CEO, Cali

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

I predict steady growth. The resilient category will continue gaining share because it solves real problems; it’s waterproof, durable, affordable and it looks good. The fundamentals haven’t changed. As housing activity picks up and consumer confidence stabilizes, resilient will be there. Maybe not a boom year, but solid, sustainable growth.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

We’ll still be dealing with economic uncertainty and material costs. Tariffs, supply chain volatility, inflation—all of it impacts pricing and margins. Competition is fierce. Every manufacturer is chasing the same customers with similar products. You have to differentiate or you’re just competing on price.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

Focus on what you can control. Build strong relationships so you’re not caught off guard by supply issues. Invest in product quality and design so you’re not just another commodity option. Support your retail partners with tools that help them sell—not just product, but actual sales support. And be realistic about pricing.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

Keep an eye out for premium products. Customers who are buying want quality, not just the cheapest option on the shelf. WPC is a huge opportunity. We’re launching Longboards Icons, which brings premium WPC construction to one of our most popular lines. That’s where the market is headed. We’re also looking to improve collaboration with retail partners. The brands who listen and adapt will win.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

We are expanding our hardwood program and introducing premium vinyl like Longboards Icons. We’re also focused on strengthening partnerships, giving them better tools, better support and products built around what they’re actually asking for.

Jimmy Tuley

president, residential business, Mannington

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

I think the resilient category is going to be a leader overall. It has been for several years. I think it’s going to continue to be a leader. I don’t think the market’s going to grow next year, or if it is, it’s going to be very, very mild.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

Supply chain uncertainties have been a big issue for several years now, and I think that that’s going to continue to be the case. Tariffs and uncertainty caused at least a lot of hesitation in the category. I think managing your supply chain, making sure that you don’t get overextended, is certainly a concern.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

For us, we’ve worked to make sure we have a flexible and reliable supply chain. We’ve tried to make sure that we have some supply from multiple regions and multiple suppliers. Being flexible and staying as connected as you can with the movers and shakers that are making the products in the rest of the world has been really important.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

For us what’s been very, very important is to really make sure we’re providing what we call ‘Meaningful Innovation.’ We’ve moved away from working a lot on constructions and really focused more on how we can make the product more beautiful. We’ve really been able to make some big moves, and this next year we’re going to be pushing technology around some really interesting things with LVT.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

We have a pretty stable, high-performing set of products in the markets now that customers can trust. And from a technology perspective, we see the opportunity to innovate in the visual, in realism.

Bill Anderson

CEO, Karndean

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

The resilient category will continue to grow in square feet, but at a slower pace than recent years. ASP will continue to rise. While that may inflate revenue numbers, it will likely be a result of tariffs, which could challenge profitability.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

Tariffs. New construction/existing home sales. Interest rates. Labor and workforce costs.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

A continued focus on reducing supply chain costs; monitoring all non-sales related activities. We’ll continue offering high-quality luxury vinyl options for any potential need, residentially and commercially. That means beautifully crafted wood and stone designs available in three installation formats, all backed by a lifetime residential warranty.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

We’ll work closely with our retail, commercial and distribution partners to understand how we can support their biggest needs with products and services.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

Product launches. Ensuring sales and marketing efforts align with the needs of our partners.

Adam Ward

vice president, resilient Mohawk

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

I think there’s opportunity for it to be down. If nothing changes—if we continue to have higher rates, if we continue to have just more of the same—I think we would continue to be down. I think if we get some positive news, in the back half of the year you could see some positive comps.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

We’ve got geopolitical issues. Unrest. Higher rates. Inflation, which has been a common topic since ‘22 and will continue to be into the next year. You’ve still got housing at record highs with high interest rates. The job market [uncertainty]. So all of those things are going to play into people’s decision to remodel or buy.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

We’ve had several rate decreases. I saw a report that mortgage rates are the lowest they’ve been in quite a while. We still need some more cuts before that really hits home, but those are positive moves.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

Home sales have been in record lows for quite a while now. We are starting to see some positive momentum. Those rates have come down. People are more willing to buy. I would say we’ve started to see some positive movement.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

We have a nice big slate of new Pergo introductions in WPC for the market this year. And then we have some additional SPC adds that will continue to build on a lot of the things we talked about in ‘25 that fit in with our SolidTech brands and then our Pergo brands. And then we have extensions coming into Karastan that we had successful WPC launches as well.

Steve Ehrlich

vice president, business & operations Novalis

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

We’re expecting mild to modest growth across the resilient category, particularly in rigid core and glue-down LVT. Rigid will continue to lead on volume, while glue-down remains essential in commercial and specified multifamily. Overall, LVT should see steady mid- to high-single-digit growth.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

Pricing and supply volatility. Tariffs, sourcing shifts, freight fluctuations and raw-material costs will continue to drive uncertainty. Installation quality and claims. Differentiation in a crowded field. Performance, certification and service will matter more than ever.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

Strengthen supply chain strategy. Win on value, not “cheap.” A good/better/best structure protects margins—especially when entry-level price points are under pressure. Reduce claims through spec discipline and education. Standardizing minimum specs—and enforcing QC helps prevent avoidable failures.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

Share gain from other flooring categories. Resilient is still positioned to take share from laminate, hardwood and tile thanks to waterproof performance, durability and value. Premiumization: More realistic wood and stone visuals, better texture alignment, larger formats and performance-driven features will fuel the next wave of step-up products.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

We’re focused on de-risking our supply chain and stabilizing costs by leveraging both domestic and international manufacturing strengths. On the product side, we’re pushing innovation in performance and realism—including improved click systems, enhanced dent resistance, quieter constructions and visuals that continue to raise the bar.

Rod MacLeod

director – resilient category, Shaw

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

The resilient flooring market is expected to continue gaining share in 2026, supported by retail and builder preferences for high-performing, low-maintenance products with trend-forward designs. With anticipated interest rate cuts and signs of inflation stabilizing, category growth will be influenced by consumer demand.

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

Challenges for the resilient category in 2026 include economic pressures from high interest rates and inflation affecting residential remodeling, supply chain disruptions and tariff volatility, and rising raw material costs.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

Despite the many challenges facing the category in 2026, our focus will be on strategic preparation and proactive tariff monitoring. We can lean into our diverse portfolio of products, made in the U.S and internationally, to offer our customers a range of flooring solutions that meet their specific needs.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

We anticipate growth in residential renovation and remodeling, which heavily relies on resilient flooring. COREtec will continue to be leveraged as a leading brand for resilient, maintaining its reputation as the original 100% waterproof flooring option, a key selling point for the category. Additionally, Shaw Floors resilient products will offer excellent, well-rounded options.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

In 2026, we’re excited to introduce key products that fill gaps in our portfolio and strengthen our offerings. Our new COREtec introductions bring fresh style, design and innovation into the lineup. We’re equally thrilled about our Pet Perfect luxury vinyl introductions, which are proudly produced domestically in Ringgold, Ga.

Jason Surratt

president, Tarkett Home

What is your projection for the category in 2026?

The market should continue to see growth in the upcoming year as LVT/ Rigid products continues to take overall market share

What will be some of the biggest challenges in 2026?

Stability of supply chain could be a major challenge. It has crisis after crisis since the pandemic. As the market begins to bounce back, service will be critical.

How do you think those challenges need to be addressed?

Having a strong strategic plan and contingency planning will help mitigate supply chain disruption. Knowing how to quickly and efficiently pivot in the short term can limit issues.

What will be the biggest opportunities for 2026?

Stability of supply chain. Since the pandemic, there has been a slurry of issues: container shortages, port labor strikes, tariffs, etc.

What are your biggest initiatives for 2026?

Tarkett Home wants to continue to invest in independent retail. We have beautifully designed products with unique selling propositions to the consumer—getting more placement nationally to extend that into more households is key.