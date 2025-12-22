Mannington Mills earns 2025 Social Impact Award

New Orleans—Mannington Commercial is celebrating parent company Mannington Mills Inc., which received the 2025 Social Impact Award from the Vinyl Sustainability Council.

The Vinyl Sustainability Council’s Social Impact Award honors a member company that demonstrates a strong commitment to community well-being through measurable action. The council recognized Mannington Mills for mobilizing volunteers, resources and leadership to address food insecurity. The effort also integrates social impact into the company’s business practices.

The award recognizes Mannington Mills’ Work Hard/Play Hard initiative. This initiative supports Feeding America and local food banks across the United States.

Through the Work Hard/Play Hard initiative, Mannington Mills organized volunteer efforts at 15 food banks across nine states. The company raised $150,000 to help provide an estimated 1.5 million meals. Mannington associates, family members and board members contributed more than 1,000 volunteer hours.

Mannington’s double materiality assessment informed the initiative and engaged 543 stakeholders. The assessment identified food security and community engagement as priority social impact areas.

“We are proud to recognize Mannington for its commitment to community development through the Work Hard/Play Hard initiative,” said Jay Thomas, executive director of the Vinyl Sustainability Council. “We were impressed with the volunteer mobilization and how the program is integrated into the company’s business practices. At Mannington, we commend the entire Mannington team and look forward to seeing the positive impact continue.”

Mannington Commercial supports these efforts as part of Mannington Mills’ broader sustainability and social impact strategy. The commercial flooring brand focuses on performance, responsibility and long-term value.