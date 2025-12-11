Milestone Earthen collection earns Product of the Year

By FCNews Staff
Milestone Earthen collection earns Product of the Year

Clarksville, Tenn.—Milestone, the manufactured brand of Florim USA and a leader in sustainable porcelain tile, announced that Architectural Record named its Earthen collection a 2025 Product of the Year. The recognition highlights innovation, design excellence and product performance within the construction and architecture industries.

Architectural Record’s program honors solutions that elevate the built environment. A jury of architects, designers and industry experts selects winners based on aesthetics, functionality, sustainability and technical advancement. Earning Product of the Year underscores Milestone’s commitment to design leadership and responsible manufacturing.

Earthen: The resurgence of earth tones

The Earthen collection embraces the demand for natural color and warmth in interior spaces. Inspired by clay and sunbaked landscapes, the palette ranges from terracotta and cool browns to soft greens, yellows and blues. The line creates a grounded aesthetic suited for kitchens, living areas, spa environments and commercial settings.

Earthen includes matte field tiles and distinctive deco pieces that add depth and character. Sizes include 3 x 12, 12 x 12 and 12 x 24 inches in the matte finish. The fluted deco is available as a 12 x 24 tile and the White Vintage Glossy deco is offered as a 3 x 12 tile. A 10 x 10 hexagon and a 2 x 2 mosaic in matte complete the size range. Grip-finish surfaces and durable 2-centimeter porcelain pavers support wet areas indoors and outdoors.

As a certified carbon-neutral collection, Earthen offers an environmentally responsible option for designers who want nature-inspired interiors and exteriors with minimal impact.

Milestone said the award reinforces its commitment to solutions that balance design, performance and sustainability as the industry advances toward thoughtful material choices.

