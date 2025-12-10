Pantone announces Color of the Year: Cloud Dancer

Carlstadt, N.J.—The Pantone Color Institute has selected PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer as the Color of the Year for 2026. The lofty white reflects a growing desire for tranquility and quiet reflection in a fast-paced world.

“Similar to a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signifies our desire for a fresh start,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president, Pantone Color Institute. “Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches. An airy white hue, Cloud Dancer opens space for creativity and allows bold ideas to emerge.”

The Color of the Year program engages designers and color enthusiasts in a global conversation about color. Pantone selects a single hue each year that captures the cultural mood through a symbolic shade.

“At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, Cloud Dancer offers a promise of clarity,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute. “The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming. Cloud Dancer enhances our focus and provides release from the distraction of external influences.”

Color palettes

Cloud Dancer blends function and feeling to create spaces rooted in calm and spaciousness. The soft white offers a sense of visual cleanliness meant to inspire well-being and lightness. Pantone describes the color as a structural shade that supports a wide range of palettes and applications.

Powdered pastels

Pastel and neutral tones create subtle pairings with Cloud Dancer. These nuanced and understated combinations offer gentle shifts in hue.

Light and shadow

Cloud Dancer blends into softened hues that dissolve into shadowy tones. The palette produces quiet contrast and an effortless sense of depth.

Brand collaborations

The 2026 Color of the Year will appear across several partnerships in 2026 including:

Joybird plans to feature the hue in tactile fabrics that promote calm at home.

Mandarin Oriental will introduce themed teas, spa treatments and seasonal offerings at select properties centered around this year’s Color of the Year.

Play-Doh will debut the color as part of its 70th anniversary celebration to highlight creativity and connection.

Post-it will feature the shade in its upcoming Neutrality Collection, which launches in spring 2026.

Pantone notes that 2026’s Color of the Year evokes gentle pleasure without overstimulation. Its adaptability supports use across interiors, fashion, packaging and consumer goods. The shade also lends itself to atmospheric designs inspired by breezy skies and muted blue-greens.