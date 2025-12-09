PG Flooring names Jeff DeRusha Southeast territory manager

Quebec, Canada—PG Flooring appointed Jeff DeRusha as territory manager for the U.S. Southeast.

DeRusha brings more than 20 years of experience in the flooring industry and a proven record of delivering strong service. His background spans all flooring products, categories and market segments with a focus on quality and long-term results. He is known for his commitment to client satisfaction and his deep understanding of flooring solutions.

“I’m thrilled to join PG Flooring,” DeRusha said. “I look forward to working with professionals who share my passion for quality and integrity.”

PG Flooring serves Quebec and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States with reliable service, premium materials and attention to detail. The company said DeRusha’s arrival strengthens its presence in the United States and supports its goal to raise expectations for flooring excellence.