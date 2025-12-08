Retailers cite top-selling carpet lines

Most of the action in the residential carpet segment can be found at the high end, where rich textures, patterns, colors and fiber constructions continue to resonate with flooring retailers and their customers. Following are some of the top-selling carpet brands and lines that drew rave reviews from dealers this year:

Engineered Floors : Luck Penny

“Lucky Penny is a beautiful product. The new PureColor High-Def yarn really stands out, and our consumers are drawn to the depth of color and textures in the line. We are excited to see new innovations going forward.”

Mike Husby

THORNTON FLOORING + DESIGN CENTER

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Fabrica : Classic Elegance

“Fabrica is consistently one of our top vendors. We were a Most Valuable Partner award winner in 2023 and 2024, which means we substantially increased our business with them two years in a row. Classic Elegance is one reason why.”

Brett Hemphill

HEMPHILL’S RUGS & CARPETS

Costs Mesa, Calif.

Karastan : Black Label

“I am very impressed with Karastan Black Label carpets. The design and styles available in wool or SmartStrand are different than everyone else’s. Our customers are drawn to the striking looks, color options and the high-end quality. We are loving installing these options on steps and watching our customers fall in love with their homes again.”

Typhannie Harker

CARPETING BY MIKE

Somerset, Wis

Mohawk : Noble Tone



“We’ve done well with Mohawk Noble Tone off their SmartStrand Color Wall. It’s a floor that adds depth and elegance to any room. It comes in two weights offering products for varying budgets.”

Tom Heffner

ABOUT ALL FLOORS

Douglassville, Pa.

Prestige : Missoni

“The Prestige product line has been a longtime staple for us, and we continue to see success there. The Missoni line and its bright colors have been particularly popular with our designers.”

Tom Connell

M & M CARPET SHOWROOM

Houston

Shaw Floors : Secret Journey

“Shaw’s Pet Perfect line has emerged as one of our hottest collections this year. The series features tighter, cleaner finishes and includes a 50-ounce LCL style with no pattern match, a design that is rapidly becoming one of our best performers.”

Bruce Odette

CARPET EXCHANGE

Denver

Southwind : Optics

“Optics has been our top-selling carpet. We can’t say enough good things about the Optics carpet and Southwind as a company. It has a dense softness that feels good on your feet, is at a great price point and wears extremely well. If you want the perfect carpet to make your home feel like a home, Optics is a clear winner.”

Missy Bakken

CARPETSPLUS OF ROCHESTER

Rochester, Minn.

Stanton : Ashford

“We continue to enjoy great success with Stanton. We saw a huge bump in special order sales with them after their new display system was installed. We stock dozens of their products, but the new system showcases all of their products so nicely.”

Joel Schreier

HOME CARPET ONE

Chicago