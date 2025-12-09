Robbins Timber earns 2026 Good Housekeeping award

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced that Robbins Timber Legends Densified Wood won a 2026 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award.

“Hardwood flooring has always been the gold standard for homeowners not just for beauty but for value,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president of hardwood at AHF Products. “Densified Hardwood is a gamechanger. It offers the timeless appeal of wood with the strength and performance families need today.”

Robbins Timber Legends Densified Wood is a real wood flooring solution engineered for modern living. Its patented densification process applies heat and pressure to natural hardwood to enhance durability without fillers or harmful chemicals. The result is genuine wood that is waterproof, scratch resistant and dent resistant. It is suited for kitchens, bathrooms and busy households where homeowners want hardwood beauty with stronger performance.

Crafted in the United States with sustainably sourced American hardwoods, Timber Legends also reimagines Longleaf Pine through a partnership with Menominee Tribal Enterprises. The collaboration honors centuries of forest stewardship and brings the species back to market through advanced technology and responsible harvesting practices.

AHF manufactures all its solid wood products in the U.S. They use premium American hardwoods, including red and white oak, hickory, maple and walnut. In total, 70% of the company’s U.S. volume is domestically produced or sourced. This gives consumers greater confidence in traceability, sustainability and reliability.