Rugs USA launches Elevated Solids collection

By FCNews Staff
Elevated SolidsCranbury, N.J.—Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce retailer and supplier of area rugs, has introduced the Elevated Solids Collection.

The new collection is an assortment of solid rugs designed for modern and classic interiors. The line features tonal variation and subtle texture that allow each piece to layer easily into any space.

Handcrafted in India, the hand-tufted wool and wool-cotton Elevated Solids rugs come in a range of colorways that include earth-toned neutrals, deep hues and simple monochromatic patterns. The collection brings together the brand’s top-selling solids—such as the Crosby and Hollis rugs from the Nate Berkus collection—along with other new designs.

The company also recently announced the launch of the Carmeon Hamilton x Rugs USA collection, the designer’s first solo product collaboration.

Carmeon Hamilton, host of HGTV’s Reno My Rental and winner of the first season of HGTV Design Star: Next Gen, brings her signature style to this exclusive collection available only through Rugs USA.

The collection features 21 handcrafted designs made from natural fibers such as wool and cotton. Each rug is available in multiple sizes and crafted using a mix of hand-tufted, flatweave and hand-hooked constructions. Several designs include both loop and cut pile to add depth and texture.

Each rug reflects Carmeon’s blend of Southern warmth and bold, expressive style. From woven stripes to dimensional patterns, every design plays with depth, movement and texture. The palette includes earthy neutrals, lush greens and rich accents.

Ceramic: State of the industry 2025
LX Hausys earns three 2025 Product Innovation Awards

