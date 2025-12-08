Tile Heritage Foundation welcomes Karim Motawi

Healdsburg, Calif.—Tile Heritage Foundation (THF) named Karim Motawi as executive director of development.

Motawi is a 33-year tile industry veteran who made, designed and sold tile for several art tile companies. He also served on the board of directors and taught tile making at the nonprofit Ann Arbor Art Center. His enthusiasm, initiative and knowledge made him a valued partner with industry groups such as the Tile Council of North America. He also volunteered with THF for many years.

New THF initiatives will move forward through Motawi’s engagement. These efforts will promote appreciation for ceramic surfaces and the people and companies that make, sell and install them.