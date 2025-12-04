Tile of Spain announces winners of 2025 Tile of Spain Awards

Castellón, Spain—Tile of Spain announced the winners of the 2025 Tile of Spain Awards. The brand represents more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers within the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association. A panel led by architect Julio Touza Rodriguez met at ASCER’s headquarters in Castellón, Spain. Judges selected winners across three categories: Architecture, Interior Design and the Master’s Thesis Project.

Architecture

“Casa Marratxí” by Casas inHAUS

The jury praised “Casa Marratxí” for its use of ceramics within an industrialized construction system. The project uses one material in standard formats across indoor and outdoor areas to reinforce a clear modular concept. Judges noted the unique building shapes and consistent ceramic application, which show how well the material supports prefabricated construction.

“Interventions in the Monastery of Santa María de Sijena” by Pemán y Franco Arquitectos / Sebastián Arquitectos

The project features subtle ceramic paving made of triangular pieces set with a natural feel and slightly separated from the walls. The jury recognized the work as an elegant restoration that enhances the monastery’s character and adds authenticity to the space.

Architecture Special Mentions:

“Ferrobús Pavilion” by EOVASTUDIO

“The Mill Path (El Camino de la Almazara)” by CARPE STUDIO / Miguel Hernández Alonso – Piano Piano Studio

Interior Design

“Brickell Penthouse Miami” by François Guglielmina – TOGU Miami Design

The jury recognized this project for its neo-pop aesthetic inspired by American urban style. Judges highlighted the home’s strong visual identity, quality and sophistication. Natural light acts as another material, interacting with large-format ceramics that brighten the space with mineral texture.

“Boc Beach” by Il Mio Design

The jury admired “Boc Beach” for its bold use of ceramic colors and textures. The project blends varied formats to link interior and exterior areas with a cohesive identity. Judges noted its 1960s “rock and roll” character and said ceramics play a defining role while color anchors the design.

Interior Design Special Mentions:

“Hotel Kimpton Los Monteros” by El Equipo Creativo

“Lapis Domus” by RUIZVELAZQUEZ STUDIO

“Hipotels Don Juan” by Il Mio Design

Master’s Thesis Project

“Manos Cerámicas” by Manuel Alexander Fustamante Mori (CEU San Pablo University, Madrid)

The jury commended this project for its tribute to ceramics and its deep connection to local tradition. The proposal shows strong understanding of ceramic processes and uses them to guide the spatial sequence. The design organizes a route that revitalizes deteriorated areas of Los Loros, La Gomera. Judges also noted the attention to compositions and patterns, which creates a dynamic environment while honoring traditional architecture and artisan workshops.