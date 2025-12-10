TISE 2026 partners with NAFCD to elevate distributor relationships

Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) announced its partnership with the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) to foster stronger connections within the flooring distribution community at the upcoming TISE 2026 event here (January 26-29, Mandalay Bay Convention Center). This collaboration underscores TISE’s commitment to provide meaningful opportunities for networking, education and business growth in the floor covering industry.

NAFCD will be featured in booth 3212, where attendees can learn more about the organization’s mission and initiatives. NAFCD, a leading association dedicated to promoting wholesale distribution in the floor covering industry, plays a vital role in fostering trade, education and collaboration among distributors and manufacturers.

As part of the partnership, TISE, NAFCD and Floor Covering Weekly, a media partner serving the flooring industry, will host an all-new Distributor Reception in the TISE LIVE Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 28, at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This exclusive event is designed to bring distributors together in a casual setting to exchange insights, explore partnerships and strengthen industry connections.

“Distributors succeed through relationships,” said Amie Gilmore, show director, TISE. “Distributors are a cornerstone of the flooring industry, serving as the critical link between manufacturers and retailers. This reception will provide distributors with the connections and inspiration needed to continue excelling in this pivotal role.”

Michael Wilbur, executive vice president of the NAFCD, added, “It is so important for NAFCD and our members to engage in industry events like TISE. We encourage distributors to get involved and showcase the value that distribution provides to the market. Their participation not only benefits their own businesses but also strengthens the entire flooring industry.”

TISE fosters valuable connections within the flooring industry through its expansive education program and comprehensive expo hall, featuring more than 650 exhibiting companies. While maintaining a strong focus on distributors, TISE also serves as a central meeting place for professionals across all sectors of the flooring, stone and tile industries. From flooring installers and retailers to designers, architects and manufacturers, professionals can engage with the latest product introductions and participate in meaningful networking.

For more information and to register for TISE 2026, visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com