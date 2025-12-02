WOW Design introduces Micare collection

Bologna, Italy—WOW Design has introduced Micare, a ceramic collection that updates retro glazed tile with a focus on material clarity and small-format modularity. The line draws from the glassy wall tiles used in the 1960s and 1970s and interprets them with current production methods.

Micare uses gloss, relief and tonal variation to create a defined ceramic surface. The small format establishes clear grids and gives designers control over layout and pattern.

Micare design

The collection uses a richly textured vitreous glaze that incorporates mica — tiny metallic particles that add a subtle mineral shimmer. According to the company, it is not a decorative effect but a luminous microstructure that activates each piece and produces optical depth. This controlled sheen recalls crystalline glazes of the past, enhanced by today’s technical precision.

Micare is structured into six ranges — Linen, Ambar, Alpi, Evergreen, Midnight and Saffron — offering warm and mineral tones while aiming to maintain the material character that defines the collection. Each range comes in three intensities — light, medium and dark—allowing natural gradients, layering and transitions.

Micare’s is strengthened by two reliefs developed specifically for the collection: Rim and Canale. Both revisit retro wall tiles but with a refined, contemporary expression. Rim features a softly rounded edge that is designed to create delicate shadows and subtle volume, while Canale introduces a more pronounced, graphic and architectural channel. These reliefs can be used individually or combined, expanding design possibilities and adding tactile dimension.

The 5×15cm format — an essential element of WOW’s identity — enables modular design. Designers can mix intensities or reliefs to create patterns without losing visual order.

Micare functions as an open system, adaptable to diverse projects and capable of generating atmospheres ranging from subtle, luminous compositions to immersive mural-like layouts with a stronger gesture. The collection is designed to allow for layers, sequences and patterns without losing visual coherence.