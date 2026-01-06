6 proven tips for sales success in laminate

Laminate flooring has evolved dramatically over the past 10-15 years. Today’s products deliver striking visuals, improved durability and performance features that rival higher-priced alternatives—all at an accessible price point that resonates with value-conscious consumers. The category has taken on even more prominence over the past few years as retailers are increasingly focusing more attention on the category—especially domestically produced products—as an alternative to lower-quality SPC imports.

“Laminate flooring is a smart, stylish and durable choice for today’s homes,” said Tom Wright, president of the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA), and vice president of product management and innovation at Mohawk. “Whether the customer is renovating, building new or simply refreshing a room, laminate offers stylish looks along with the performance consumers trust.”

Following are five proven strategies specialty flooring retailers can use to promote, market and successfully sell laminate flooring in their stores.

1. Sell performance, not price

One of the most common mistakes retailers make with laminate is leading with price. The savvy flooring retailers have achieved success in the category by reframing the conversation. While affordability is certainly an advantage, it should never be the headline. Instead, successful retailers reposition laminate as a high-performance, design-forward solution for real-world living.

Today’s laminates offer features that matter to homeowners: scratch resistance for pets, dent resistance for active households, fade resistance in sun-filled rooms and improved moisture protection for kitchens, hallways, and entryways. When sales associates confidently explain these benefits, laminate becomes a purposeful recommendation rather than a budget fallback.

Encourage your team to ask lifestyle-driven questions early in the selling process—about pets, kids, traffic levels and maintenance expectations. Laminate often checks these boxes more effectively than many customers expect. When performance leads the conversation, price becomes a supporting detail, not the defining factor.

2. Merchandise product accordingly

It might sound like a cliché, but you seldom get more than one chance to make a first impression. To that end, showroom presentation matters. If laminate is tucked into a back corner with outdated samples and poor lighting, customers will attach a certain value to that product. Progressive specialty retailers merchandise laminate with the same care and intention as hardwood or luxury vinyl.

Solution: curate displays that highlight wide planks, realistic textures and modern color palettes. Use larger samples and installed panels so customers can see—and feel—the realism. Moreover, group laminate by style or performance tier rather than by price alone to elevate the category.This will also help customers narrow the selection process.

Lastly, help guide consumers by providing clear signage that accentuates the category’s leading features and benefits. Call out features such as “Scratch Resistant,” “Pet Friendly,” or “Easy Maintenance” to reinforce value at a glance. The goal is to help shoppers quickly understand that laminate is a modern, well-designed flooring option worthy of consideration.

When positioned correctly, laminate doesn’t compete with other categories—it complements them, giving specialty retailers another powerful tool to meet customer needs and close the sale.

3. Train RSAs to overcome outdated perceptions

Many consumers still associate laminate with the thin, hollow-sounding products of the past. Specialty retailers are uniquely positioned to overcome these misconceptions through education and hands-on demonstration.

Invest time in product training so your sales associates can confidently explain how today’s laminates differ—from improved core construction and locking systems to enhanced surface textures and visuals. Encourage associates to physically demonstrate differences, such as tapping on samples to show sound reduction or comparing scratch resistance to competing products.

Equally important is teaching teams when not to sell laminate. Credibility builds trust. When customers see that your staff recommends laminate only when it truly fits their needs, it reinforces your store’s role as a flooring authority—not just a sales outlet.

4. Market laminate as a smart lifestyle choice

Outside the showroom, laminate should be positioned in your marketing as a practical, stylish solution for everyday living. Digital channels—websites, social media, email newsletters—are ideal platforms to tell laminate’s story.

Feature real-world applications such as busy family homes, rental properties, vacation homes, or pet-friendly spaces. Use before-and-after imagery, short videos, or customer testimonials to demonstrate how laminate performs over time. Emphasize ease of maintenance, long-lasting appearance, and value retention.

In-store promotions can also be effective when framed correctly. Instead of discount-driven messaging, consider value-based offers such as “Best Flooring for Busy Homes” or “High-Style, Low-Maintenance Solutions.” This keeps laminate aligned with smart decision-making rather than bargain hunting.

5. Leverage your expertise in the category

One of the specialty retailer’s greatest advantages over big-box competitors is service—and laminate is an ideal product to leverage that strength. Proper installation is critical to laminate’s long-term performance, and consumers often underestimate its importance.

Position your store as the expert partner who ensures laminate is installed correctly, with attention to subfloor preparation, expansion requirements, and room-specific considerations. Educate customers on why professional installation protects their investment and enhances performance.

Bundling laminate with installation, warranties and post-sale support creates a complete solution rather than a transactional sale. This not only protects margins but reinforces the value of buying from a specialty retailer rather than a mass merchant.

6. Promote category’s sustainability story

Since its design layer is made from paper, laminate’s production process does not involve the harvesting of old-growth hardwood. Moreover, properly sourced laminate flooring does not contain ingredients that negatively impact indoor air quality. In fact, many components utilized in the laminate manufacturing process are made with recycled content.