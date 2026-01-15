Antolini debuts its village-style booth at KBIS

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAntolini debuts its village-style booth at KBIS

Orlando, Fla.—Antolini will debut a new village-style booth concept at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, taking place Feb. 17 here. The village-style booth stand features more than 20 natural stone selections and introduces a new architectural concept by Alessandro La Spada, Antolini’s creative lead.

The booth presents a contemporary village layout designed to guide visitors through a series of open pathways and defined spaces. The concept highlights natural stone as both a material and an architectural element, with slabs used as backdrops and structural features throughout the stand.

“This project draws inspiration from the layout of a contemporary village,” La Spada said. “Independent architectural elements define the space, while fluid pathways guide visitors through a gradual discovery of materials and form.”

Natural stone slabs serve as focal points within the booth. Asymmetrical geometries reference quarry cuts and natural stratification. Vertical lighting accents emphasize depth, surface texture and volume.

Antolini will showcase more than 20 stones selected from the 90 exclusive varieties in its portfolio. The display includes backlit counters, large-format slabs and applications from the Textures+ Collection, which features surface finishes such as Flut, Swing, Hydro and Stratos.

Featured materials include Cipollino GreyWave, Irish Green, Dover White and Brown Chocolate Quarzite. Each stone appears across multiple applications to demonstrate versatility, durability and visual impact.

“Antolini presents a landscape-style environment where architecture and material strength work together,” La Spada said. “The space invites movement and exploration while placing natural stone at the center of the experience.”

Previous article
Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE
Next article
Domotex 2026 set to open in Hannover with expanded scope

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Domotex 2026 set to open in Hannover with expanded scope

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Only days remain until the opening of Domotex 2026, which will take place Jan. 19–22 at the Hannover Exhibition Center here. The event...
Read more
Installation

Unilin to showcase Squareclic at Domotex and TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—Unilin Technologies will showcase Squareclic at Domotex and The International Surface Event (TISE), following strong demand for the breakthrough installation technology designed for...
Read more
News

Marazzi releases 2026 Trend Report

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi has released its 2026 Trend Report, outlining five interior design trends expected to shape residential and commercial spaces in the year ahead. The...
Read more
News

NAHB: Builder sentiment inches higher but still negative

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Builder confidence edged higher at the end of the year but remained firmly in negative territory as construction costs, tariff concerns and affordability...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation awards 2025: Manufacturing technology

Ken Ryan - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies...
Read more
Featured Post

Market Pulse: Retailers tout top-performing laminates

Reginald Tucker - 0
The resurgence that began to take hold in the U.S. laminate flooring category just a few short years ago is picking up steam as...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X