Antolini debuts its village-style booth at KBIS

Orlando, Fla.—Antolini will debut a new village-style booth concept at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, taking place Feb. 17 here. The village-style booth stand features more than 20 natural stone selections and introduces a new architectural concept by Alessandro La Spada, Antolini’s creative lead.

The booth presents a contemporary village layout designed to guide visitors through a series of open pathways and defined spaces. The concept highlights natural stone as both a material and an architectural element, with slabs used as backdrops and structural features throughout the stand.

“This project draws inspiration from the layout of a contemporary village,” La Spada said. “Independent architectural elements define the space, while fluid pathways guide visitors through a gradual discovery of materials and form.”

Natural stone slabs serve as focal points within the booth. Asymmetrical geometries reference quarry cuts and natural stratification. Vertical lighting accents emphasize depth, surface texture and volume.

Antolini will showcase more than 20 stones selected from the 90 exclusive varieties in its portfolio. The display includes backlit counters, large-format slabs and applications from the Textures+ Collection, which features surface finishes such as Flut, Swing, Hydro and Stratos.

Featured materials include Cipollino GreyWave, Irish Green, Dover White and Brown Chocolate Quarzite. Each stone appears across multiple applications to demonstrate versatility, durability and visual impact.

“Antolini presents a landscape-style environment where architecture and material strength work together,” La Spada said. “The space invites movement and exploration while placing natural stone at the center of the experience.”