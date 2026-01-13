ConneXtion 2026 kicks off with Education Day

Aurora, Colo.—FCNews is here for the start of conneXtion 2026, CCA Global Partners’ annual convention, which is being held at the Gaylord Rockies Resort.

As is customary, Monday was Education Day, where more than 40 sessions were held for retail members covering a range of subjects—from the opportunities in AI to hiring to moisture mitigation.

In advance of the education sessions keynoter Jason Dorsey, an expert on generations and behavioral research, entertained CCA retailers with his recent research findings.

Flooring suppliers and retailers have often spoken about the growing pent-up demand that exists in the marketplace today, only to be held back by persistently high mortgage rates and affordability concerns. It turns out, pent-up demand is a thing as CGK’s study of 1,000+ people showed that 65% are interested in pursuing a flooring project in the next 12 months.

“However, they are not going to come to you, you have to go to them,” Dorsey said, citing his company’s research. “People really want flooring, but they are [being held back]; 78% put off flooring longer than they should because the process feels too overwhelming.”

Dorsey encouraged dealers to simplify the shopping experience.

Some other takeaways:

Gen Z, ages 18-29, is mired in the worst job market in the last 20 years. “It could be the result of AI, the corporate push for profitability vs. growth, skill alignment…they have these amazing skills but can’t align them,” Dorsey said. He encouraged Gen Zers to take whatever job they can to get in the job market and develop skills so as not to squander any more years out of the work force.

Millennials are delaying buying homes, marriage and having kids. The result is that the average age of first-time homeowners has risen to their highest levels ever.

We are going through what Dorsey termed “a customer transformation,” adding, “We can’t rest on what we used to do and expect the market to get better. We must be the ones to adapt and take advantage.”

A product’s durability, which suppliers often tout, finished very low on a list of priorities among survey respondents. “People want something that looks good, not durability.”

The one product type consumers want is hardwood (74%), although only 58% of homeowners had it.

TikTok is a huge influencer among younger generations who seek flooring. Instagram ranked high as we. “[Retailers] need to see where people are getting influenced on these platforms,” Dorsey said. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest were more influential than were the opinions of professional designers. That was especially true with younger millennials

Younger generations are willing to pay for samples. They want time to come into a showroom look around, browse. In other words, no high-pressure tactics. “Demand is strong but simplify the process,” Dorsey said.

Education draws a crowd

The education curriculum generally drew standing-room only crowds, with sessions on AI and hiring seeing strong interest. In a session titled “Tricks and Tools in Hiring,” it was revealed that the current climate was challenging—with 74% of hiring pros saying it’s hard to find high-quality candidates with the right skills, and 67% hiring pros say we are facing a talent shortage.

Matt Eggers, who works in business development for CCA University, told retailers that offering “100% commission is going away.” He elaborated, “There needs to be an attractive base salary. The new generation needs stability; you’re not going to get any new candidates willing to accept straight commission position. It’s not guaranteed [money], and they need something that is guaranteed. They are worried about the state of the economy.”

Nex40

CCA Global Partners also held a gathering of its Nex40 group of flooring retailers—all under the age of 40—at the show. The gathering was meant to highlight that the future is bright for the industry’s largest retail buying group.

Keith Spano, president, retail group and Carpet One Floor & Home, told members that despite the overall flooring industry being down 5% in 2025, CCA was up slightly, indicative of it taking market share.

Steve Sieracki, president, Flooring America/Flooring Canada, The Floor Trader and International Design Group, joined Spano on stage to talk about new initiatives and ways members can unlock their profit potential.