Coverings 2026 unveils programming, activations for TISE

Las Vegas—Coverings has announced an expanded lineup of programming and activations for its 2026 event, scheduled for March 30 to April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Coverings is North America’s leading international tile and stone exhibition and educational conference. The 2026 program focuses on hands-on learning and practical insights. It also emphasizes networking across the industry. Architects, designers, contractors, installers, fabricators, builders, remodelers, distributors and retailers will take part from around the world.

Organizers expect nearly 25,000 attendees. Showgoers will explore global pavilions representing manufacturers and associations from 40 countries. The show will also feature live demonstrations, guided tours and interactive experiences across the floor.

“Coverings 2026 delivers a comprehensive mix of immersive programming and industry-driven activities that support growth across the tile and stone community,” said Jamie Rich, managing director of Coverings. “From live installations to hands-on workshops, attendees can build skills, make connections and gain insights they cannot find anywhere else.”

Hands-on learning takes center stage

Hands-on installations and trend-focused displays will allow attendees to see and experience how tile and stone support design, sustainability and healthier spaces.

The Coverings Lounge, located at booth 6014, will serve as a central hub for networking, education and relaxation. The lounge will again host the Trends & Solutions Stage, featuring short presentations on new services, business strategies and emerging trends. Afternoon happy hours will take place March 30, 31 and April 1, with prize giveaways scheduled March 31 and April 1 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. PDT.

A featured installation within the lounge will showcase work by students from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Architecture. Students in the spring 2026 Architectural Design Studio course will design and install tiled furniture, including tables, chairs and lamps. The installation will create a lounge-style study area using earth-toned mosaic materials.

“This marks the third collaboration between Coverings and the UNLV School of Architecture,” Rich said. “The creativity and planning behind these projects continue to impress. NTCA, CTEF and other partners support students throughout the semester and introduce them to careers in tile and stone.”

Sponsors of the UNLV collaboration include QEP Co. Inc., Arizona Tile, wedi Corporation and MAPEI Corporation.

The Coverings Lounge will also host the 2026 Rock Stars and Coverings Champions Awards Ceremony on March 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will recognize the 12th class of Coverings Rock Stars and the second annual Champions honorees.

The Artisan Showcase, located at booth 4721, will return with daily demonstrations, workshops and displays focused on decorative and handmade tile. The interactive mosaic coaster-making activity will be available all four days. The space will also feature artisan concept boards and information from the Tile Heritage Foundation.

Education highlights

Coverings 2026 will feature three education stages on the show floor. Industry leaders will present on trends, installation methods, fabrication techniques and business strategies.

The Installation Innovation Stage, booth 4676, will host live demonstrations led by NTCA and Tile Council of North America experts. Sessions will focus on new materials, installation standards and best practices.

The Fabricator Stage, booth 7675, presented in partnership with the Natural Stone Institute and Latin American Fabricators Network, will offer short presentations on fabrication trends. Some sessions will be presented in Spanish. Networking happy hours will take place March 30, 31 and April 1 at 3:30 p.m.

The Stone Fabricator’s Alliance Cage, booth 7597, will return with daily demonstrations covering fabrication topics such as large-format tile and gauged porcelain panels. Happy hours will also take place at the cage beginning at 3:30 p.m. March 30 through April 1.

The Galvanize Lounge, located in Room C102, will offer an inclusive space for networking and professional development. Activities include a headshot lounge and community-focused programming. The lounge will host the Coverings Installation and Design Awards ceremony March 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Mindfulness workshops led by Gianna Vallefuoco will take place in the Galvanize Lounge and on the Trends & Solutions Stage. Sessions will focus on mental wellness, leadership and workplace resilience.

Guided and self-paced tours will give attendees additional ways to explore the show floor. NTCA-led Contractor Tours will begin at the Coverings Lounge at 11 a.m. March 30, 31 and April 1. A Contractor Tour en Español will take place March 31 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Coverings will also offer self-guided audio tours covering topics such as porcelain innovation, tile and stone technology, outdoor living spaces and fabrication trends.