Domotex 2026 set to open in Hannover with expanded scope

Hannover, Germany—Only days remain until the opening of Domotex 2026, which will take place Jan. 19–22 at the Hannover Exhibition Center here. The event will once again serve as an international meeting point for the flooring and interior finishing industry.

This year’s show launches with a strong lineup of established flooring exhibitors and an expanded range of product segments. For the first time, Domotex will include wall and ceiling systems, paints, wallpaper and sun protection solutions. More than 170 new exhibitors will participate, alongside special formats and a comprehensive conference program designed to create synergies across the value chain.

Exhibitors from outside traditional flooring categories will join leading flooring brands. Participants include Saint-Gobain, PPG Coatings, Lanxess, Meffert Farbwerke, Keimfarben, Erfurt & Sohn, Gardinia and Peter Hüssen, alongside flooring manufacturers such as Egger, Kronospan, Unilin, Classen, Gerflor, ter Hürne and Swiss Krono.

Organizers said the expanded exhibitor mix will encourage collaboration across materials, applications and markets. Visitors will gain a broader view of the industry, while exhibitors can access new business opportunities beyond traditional product boundaries.

Noteworthy showcases

Domotex 2026 will also feature a range of targeted special showcases. The Architects Space will present curated materials, systems and acoustic solutions for architects and planners. Architect Runs will guide attendees to exhibitors with relevant solutions for architectural applications.

Practice-focused formats such as The Work Shop and the Innovation Area will highlight real-world applications, new materials and digital tools for skilled trades. The Green Collection will spotlight sustainable materials and future-oriented product solutions.

At the center of the event is The Stage, the main conference platform. Industry experts from skilled trades, retail, interior design, architecture and manufacturing will address topics such as procurement, sustainability, acoustics, artificial intelligence and evolving requirements for planning, execution and marketing.

A keynote address by former boxing champion Henry Maske will highlight how discipline, focus and resilience from elite sports can translate into business success. Maske will share lessons centered on commitment, integrity and long-term performance.

The conference program will also include a dedicated session on procurement within the German Armed Forces. The session will outline procurement processes, requirements and business opportunities for companies seeking to engage with public-sector clients.

Domotex also announced a leadership transition. Annette Levy will assume the role of project director effective Feb. 1. Levy brings 25 years of experience at Deutsche Messe and has been part of the Domotex team since 2020, where she led multiplier and visitor management and helped establish the Retailers Park.

Sonia Wedell-Castellano, global director of Domotex, will leave Deutsche Messe AG at the end of January to pursue new professional opportunities. Levy will serve as the primary contact for all Domotex-related matters moving forward.