How to dominate during this ongoing slump (part 3)

(Part three of a series) Winning the sales game is not only about the sales process, it’s also about what walk-ins see, hear, smell and experience from the moment they pull into your parking lot to when they enter your store. A great showroom experience builds trust, creates differentiation and compels people to open their wallets and give you money in exchange for flooring.

Williams-Sonoma, sellers of high-end cooking gear, has mastered the showroom experience. The moment you walk in, you’re greeted with warm smells like cookies, spices and bread baking in a countertop oven. The space is bright, uncluttered and aspirational. Everything invites you to touch, explore and imagine.

Now contrast that with what I find in many flooring showrooms: I’ll often stand around for a couple of minutes before I’m greeted. The store is depressingly quiet. All the fabric absorbs sound, so it feels like I’ve walked into a morgue. The only smell is new-carpet chemicals: not aspirational. There’s nothing welcoming, uplifting, nothing that makes me want to linger. If buyers purchase, it’s in spite of the experience, not because of it. Let’s fix that:

In the parking lot

Before customers ever reach your door, the impression is being formed. Make sure they see:

Clean windows; modern signage

A spotless parking lot

The moment they walk in

This is where you can immediately differentiate yourself.

Always have something baking or brewing. A small convection oven and pre-made cookie dough or bread works great.

A popcorn machine adds a fun, nostalgic smell.

Offer the goodies to walk-ins. This differentiates you from Floor and Decor.

Play pleasant background music. Silence kills the mood.

Greet people right away. Warm, friendly and pressure-free.

Curate your showroom

Most dealers cram too many samples into their space. You don’t need 50 SKUs of beige carpet.

Open the room.

Feature your best and most profitable lines.

Your showroom should feel intentionally designed—not like a warehouse.

Social Proof

Williams-Sonoma uses live demonstrations to create confidence. This builds trust instantly. You can do something similar through social proof:

Framed client photos on the walls with short testimonials.

Monitors playing client testimonial videos and before-and-after projects.

Restrooms, kids and ‘man cave’

You’re in the interior design business; demonstrate your ability to design a beautiful space.

Restrooms should be beautiful, not just clean.

Have a kids’ area with toys or a video-game setup so parents can shop in peace.

Have a ‘Man Cave’: a comfortable area with a TV, recliner and drinks.

