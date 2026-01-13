How to successfully use ‘Diagnostic Selling’ (part 4)

(Part four of a series) It is time to take control of the sales process with what I call the Diagnostic Selling System. This is the in-store portion:

Step 1: The greeting that differentiates you

Most dealers greet walk-ins with a generic, “Can I help you?” That puts the shopper in control of the sale. Instead, here is what I tell my dealer coaching clients to say: “Welcome to Jimbo’s Floors. Are you a new or returning client?” (A new client!) “I am so glad you stopped in. We have a special program for new clients. Can I take a quick minute and tell you about it?”

This does three things:

It instantly differentiates you. It positions you as a trusted advisor. It gives you control of the sales process from the very first sentence.

Step 2: Build value in the consultation

Once they agree, briefly explain why sitting down with you will save them time, frustration and money: “There are thousands of flooring products, enough to overwhelm anyone. What I do is ask questions about your level of traffic, design style, goals for your home and your budget. Then I can narrow it down to the best two or three options that fit your needs perfectly.”

This frames you as a guide, not a salesperson.

Step 3: Hospitality – the beverage menu & snacks

Once seated, hand them a beverage menu and ask what they would like to drink. This immediately elevates the experience and lowers sales resistance. You should also offer the fresh cookies, bread or popcorn you have prepared, something we covered in the previous installment. Besides making the store smell inviting, it sets you apart from your competitors.

Step 4: Ask diagnostic questions

It’s important to ask the questions and write down the answers. This demonstrates that you’re a total pro, that you’re listening and that you care. Begin with this question: “What’s important about new flooring to you?” Listen carefully to their answer because it most likely contains the key to closing the sale. Also, ask about their level of traffic, pets, design style, how long they plan to stay in the home and their budget.

Step 5: Show the product

Now you can confidently show a small number of samples instead of overwhelming them with everything in the building.

Use the Roomvo room visualizer to help them see exactly what each product will look like in their home. If someone calls before visiting, ask them to snap a few photos of their rooms and bring them in.

Step 6: The assumptive close to book the measure

When they are ready, do not ask, “Would you like to schedule a measure?” That invites indecision. Instead use the assumptive close: “The next step is to visit your home to measure and inspect the floors. Are mornings or afternoons better for you?” This signals confidence, authority and professionalism.

