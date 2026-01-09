M-D Building Products names new leadership

By FCNews Staff
Christian Leard

Oklahoma City,—M-D Building Products announced the appointment of Christian Leard as president and chief executive officer, marking a key step in the company’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to operational excellence.

“Christian’s leadership, experience and strategic mindset make him the ideal choice to guide M-D into its next phase,” said Loren Plotkin, chairman of the board. “I have known Christian for many years and am excited to welcome him to the M-D family. We are confident that under his leadership, M-D will continue to thrive and deliver value to customers, employees and partners.”

Ryan Plotkin, who has served as president and CEO for more than five years, will assume the role of vice chairman of the board. He will remain involved in strategic direction, culture and long-term planning while focusing full time on new initiatives tied to domestic manufacturing.

Leard brings extensive experience in manufacturing, operations and multi-unit leadership. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, a Bertram Capital portfolio company. The company specializes in luxury outdoor furniture and performance fabrics. He previously led Levolor, the market-leading retail brand under Hunter Douglas. He also spent 15 years at Newell Brands in general management, marketing and sales leadership roles.

Earlier in his career, Leard worked at Stanley Black & Decker and served four years on active duty in the U.S. Navy as a deep sea diver.

“These projects represent generational opportunities for domestic manufacturing and supply chain reshoring,” Plotkin said. “While I will be expanding my work in this area, I remain committed to M-D, to our employees and to our mission as a family-owned company. The Plotkin family is deeply invested in the long-term future of M-D and in the success of every person who contributes to our organization.”

Leard said he looks forward to building on the company’s strong foundation. “M-D has a rich history, an exceptional culture and a clear path forward,” Leard said. “I am honored to join this team and excited to build on the momentum already in place. One of my favorite quotes is ‘Business is People,’ and that belief shapes my leadership philosophy. I look forward to winning together as a team.”

M-D Building Products will continue investing in manufacturing modernization, product innovation and customer partnerships. The leadership transition positions the company to scale while maintaining the values that have defined the organization.

