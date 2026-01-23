Mannington Commercial expands Herregan partnership

Dalton—Mannington Commercial expanded its strategic distribution partnership with Herregan Distributors, naming the company a distributor of the Burke Collection of rubber flooring and accessories across Herregan’s full footprint.

The move strengthens Mannington Commercial’s reach in performance-driven commercial markets while expanding access to Burke rubber products supported by local service and distribution expertise.

“Mannington Commercial is excited to expand our partnership with Herregan Distributors, another company that understands the importance of long-term relationships,” said Matt Johnson, senior director of business performance for Mannington Commercial. “Herregan’s distribution expertise and strong local presence align with our strategy to grow the Burke rubber business while delivering the service and support customers expect.”

Both companies share long-standing ties to the flooring industry and a focus on customer relationships. The expanded partnership reflected a shared commitment to quality, integrity and dependable service.

The Burke Collection serves education, healthcare, fitness and other commercial environments where durability and performance matter most. The partnership enhanced regional service capabilities while improving product availability for customers.

Herregan Distributors marked its 60th year in business in 2026. The employee-owned company operates nine branch locations and serves more than 5,000 customers. Herregan offers a broad product assortment and emphasizes supplier partnerships, customer support and local service.