Mannington Commercial expands Herregan partnership

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMannington Commercial expands Herregan partnership

Dalton—Mannington Commercial expanded its strategic distribution partnership with Herregan Distributors, naming the company a distributor of the Burke Collection of rubber flooring and accessories across Herregan’s full footprint.

The move strengthens Mannington Commercial’s reach in performance-driven commercial markets while expanding access to Burke rubber products supported by local service and distribution expertise.

“Mannington Commercial is excited to expand our partnership with Herregan Distributors, another company that understands the importance of long-term relationships,” said Matt Johnson, senior director of business performance for Mannington Commercial. “Herregan’s distribution expertise and strong local presence align with our strategy to grow the Burke rubber business while delivering the service and support customers expect.”

Both companies share long-standing ties to the flooring industry and a focus on customer relationships. The expanded partnership reflected a shared commitment to quality, integrity and dependable service.

The Burke Collection serves education, healthcare, fitness and other commercial environments where durability and performance matter most. The partnership enhanced regional service capabilities while improving product availability for customers.

Herregan Distributors marked its 60th year in business in 2026. The employee-owned company operates nine branch locations and serves more than 5,000 customers. Herregan offers a broad product assortment and emphasizes supplier partnerships, customer support and local service.

Previous article
Prospects looking much brighter for Foam Products

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Prospects looking much brighter for Foam Products

Reginald Tucker - 0
When Foam Products’ underlayment facility in Erwin, Tenn., was ravaged by severe flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in 2024, the prognosis for...
Read more
Featured Post

Is 2026 the year when pent-up demand finally gets unleashed?

Ken Ryan - 0
It’s the flooring industry’s version of Groundhog Day. When asked to offer their forecast for the coming year, flooring executives invariably rely on muscle...
Read more
Featured Post

Innovation poised to lure consumers back to tile

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
As ceramic tile looks ahead to 2026, the category is leaning hard into technology-driven innovation to broaden its appeal, sharpen its performance story and...
Read more
Featured Post

Southwest Market soars to new heights

Ken Ryan - 0
Arlington, Texas—Just feet from the home ballpark of MLB’s Texas Rangers, Lori Kisner appropriately used a baseball term to describe the success of the...
Read more
Featured Post

conneXtion 2026: Energy, optimism abounds

FCNews Staff - 0
Aurora, Colo.—The flooring industry has been mired in a downturn for more than two years, and prospects for 2026 show only marginal improvement, according...
Read more
Installation

Taylor to debut new adhesive solutions at TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Taylor Adhesives will introduce new flooring adhesive solutions at TISE 2026, held here January 27–29 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The company...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X