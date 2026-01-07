NFM promotes Jennifer Bryan to director of marketing

By FCNews Staff
Omaha, Neb.—Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM) announced the promotion of Jennifer Bryan to director of marketing. In the role, Bryan will lead brand strategy, marketing performance and multichannel initiatives for one of the nation’s largest home furnishings retailers.

Bryan joined NFM in 2019 and has played a key role in modernizing the brand through authentic storytelling, customer-focused promotions and integrated content strategies. As general manager of content marketing, she led the transformation of NFM’s social, influencer and content programs. Those efforts generated incremental traffic and meaningful revenue growth across markets.

Bryan also founded NFM’s Women’s Month campaign, which earned PRSA Best in Show recognition. Bryan expanded experiential marketing across all regions and guided cross-functional customer journey teams for four years. Those teams delivered solutions that reduced friction and improved the overall shopping experience.

“Jennifer has been truly transformative in our marketing organization,” said Amy Myers, chief merchandising officer at NFM. “Her ability to craft and communicate a compelling brand story is unmatched. She brings clarity and vision to every initiative. She is also an exceptional leader who empowers teams and drives results through strong communication. I am excited to see her step into this role and continue elevating our brand and business.”

Role and responsibilites

As director of marketing, Bryan will oversee brand development, content strategy, media planning, digital engagement, customer experience and experiential initiatives. She will lead a growing multidisciplinary team focused on strengthening loyalty, accelerating digital-first engagement and supporting NFM’s expansion. Bryan will report directly to Myers.

Bryan brings more than 20 years of experience across luxury, retail and consumer brands. Her background includes leadership roles at Holly Hunt, JCPenney and LovelySkin. She has led data-driven marketing strategies, executed high-profile events and developed robust digital platforms across multiple categories.

NFM congratulates Bryan on her promotion and looks forward to her continued leadership as the company advances its marketing innovation and momentum.

