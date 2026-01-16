NWFA completes 82nd R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
NWFA completes 82nd R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis—The National Wood Flooring Association has provided wood flooring for its 82nd home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

The R.I.S.E. program, which stands for Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment, builds mortgage-free, custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for retired U.S. Navy Commander Robert Ballard took place Oct. 1, 2025, in Chesapeake, Va. NWFA member Mullican Flooring donated the flooring for the project.

Ballard served a 20-year career as a naval aviator, flying helicopters on multiple deployments throughout the Middle East. After retiring from the Navy, he became a professional flight instructor.

In 2021, Ballard suffered severe injuries during a training flight at a Navy outlying field. His actions during the crash saved both his life and his student’s, but the incident left him paralyzed.

“Commander Ballard endured six months of surgeries and physical therapy following his injury,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA president and CEO. “His new home removes many of the daily challenges he faces and stands as a lasting reminder of our gratitude for his service. We are honored to partner with Mullican Flooring to provide real wood floors for his home.”

NWFA continues to support the R.I.S.E. program beyond the completed homes. The association is currently sourcing wood flooring for 14 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction.

To date, 162 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services across the United States. The total value of those contributions exceeds $7 million.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.

