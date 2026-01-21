Obituary: Ken Herriges, Herregan Distributors founder

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsObituary: Ken Herriges, Herregan Distributors founder

Ken HerrigesEagan, Minn.—Herregan Distributors announced the passing of founder Ken Herriges, who died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Jan. 17. He was 97.

Herriges co-founded Herregan Distributors in 1966 with his business partner Bob Egan. He served as chief executive officer of the company until his retirement in 2019. Following his retirement, he continued to serve as chairman of the board of directors until his passing.

Throughout his career, Herriges played an active role in advancing the flooring distribution industry. He served on the boards of the Midwest Floor Covering Association and the North American Floor Covering Distributors Association. He also supported numerous charitable organizations.

Over his lifetime, he impacted countless individuals both personally and professionally. The company said he will be deeply missed by colleagues, partners and friends across the industry.

Previous article
Tarkett launches Interwoven Journeys carpet tile collection
Next article
NWFA releases 2026 hands-on education calendar

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NeoCon Features

Bjelin launches Woodura Herringbone collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Bjelin has launched a new Woodura Herringbone range featuring updated colors and formats. The Scandinavian-designed collection uses patented technologies to deliver enhanced durability...
Read more
News

Parador introduces Flecto flooring for commercial interiors

FCNews Staff - 0
Coesfeld, Germany—Parador continues to expand its presence in the North American flooring market by introducing Flecto, a signature style within its Harmonia engineered hardwood...
Read more
News

NWFA releases 2026 hands-on education calendar

FCNews Staff - 0
St.Charles, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association released its 2026 hands-on training calendar, outlining a full slate of in-person training opportunities across the United States....
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett launches Interwoven Journeys carpet tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has introduced Interwoven Journeys, a new carpet tile collection that celebrates connection through design. The collection reflects the diverse paths people take...
Read more
News

i4F unveils ai4F

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—i4F unveiled ai4F, a new artificial intelligence strategy designed to strengthen product performance through data-driven insights and scientific analysis. The ai4F strategy marks the...
Read more
News

Kingdom signs new i4F Stair Tread Technologies license agreement

FCNews Staff - 0
Hannover, Germany—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the global flooring industry, announced that Zhejiang Kingdom New Material Group Co., Ltd....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X