Obituary: Ken Herriges, Herregan Distributors founder

Eagan, Minn.—Herregan Distributors announced the passing of founder Ken Herriges, who died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Jan. 17. He was 97.

Herriges co-founded Herregan Distributors in 1966 with his business partner Bob Egan. He served as chief executive officer of the company until his retirement in 2019. Following his retirement, he continued to serve as chairman of the board of directors until his passing.

Throughout his career, Herriges played an active role in advancing the flooring distribution industry. He served on the boards of the Midwest Floor Covering Association and the North American Floor Covering Distributors Association. He also supported numerous charitable organizations.

Over his lifetime, he impacted countless individuals both personally and professionally. The company said he will be deeply missed by colleagues, partners and friends across the industry.