Shaw Contract launches Coexist carbon-neutral carpet tile

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched Coexist, a carbon neutral carpet tile collection inspired by the philosophy, aesthetic and culture of Japan. The collection reflects a first-hand design journey through a country where tradition and innovation exist in harmony, shaping interiors with intention, meaning and emotional connection.

During their exploration, the Shaw Contract design team experienced spaces where modern design lives alongside centuries-old craftsmanship. They observed a culture where restraint reflects reverence rather than minimalism. This perspective became the foundation of Coexist.

“Japan taught us that balance is not static,” said Celeste Buck, senior product designer. “It is a dialogue between heritage and progress and we carried that lesson into our work.”

Coexist expresses this dialogue through a series of carpet tile styles that function as chapters within a shared narrative.

Flow of Time: reflects daily ritual and the steady passage of time through layered, grounded design.

Simplicity: highlights restraint and quiet depth, serving as a timeless foundation.

Legacy: captures movement and memory, offering neutral and accented hues that reflect continuity.

Imperfect Path: celebrates the unexpected with rich texture and authenticity.

Present Moment: draws inspiration from being fully grounded in the now. Reverence honors heritage and craft through subtle structure.

Ceremony: reflects moments of intention, echoing the quiet grace of the tea ceremony through purposeful color and texture.

The collection also includes raku-inspired porcelain and ceramic surfaces. These complementary tile designs allow specifiers to extend materiality across floors and walls while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic.

“Immersing ourselves in a culture that values curiosity and detail gave us a renewed design lens that balances form and feeling in lasting ways,” said Ashley Olson, design director.

Sustainability focus

According to Shaw Contract, Coexist aligns with its belief that materials should support well-being while reducing environmental impact. The collection uses EcoSolution Q100, a high-performance nylon fiber made from 100% recycled content and EcoWorx BIO backing. Together, they deliver low embodied carbon and carbon-neutral manufacturing. The components are Cradle to Cradle Silver certified and Living Building Challenge Red List Approved.

Through Shaw Contract’s Environmental Guarantee, every EcoWorx product qualifies for reclamation and recycling at end of life. This supports the company’s circularity goals.

These efforts align with People Together, Planet Forever, Shaw Contract’s global sustainability commitment and reinforce the belief that Neutral Is Not Enough. The company maintains that materials must create positive impact, not simply reduce harm.