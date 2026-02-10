AHF Products showcases American-made flooring at IBS

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAHF Products showcases American-made flooring at IBS

Orlanda, Fla.—AHF Products is offering builders and pro remodelers a hands-on experience at the International Builders Show with a dedicated hospitality suite featuring NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick and interactive racing simulators.AHF American-made Kevin Harvick

The AHF Products Hospitality Suite is open Feb. 17–19 during show hours in the Hamlin Board Room, West Building, Level 3, Room W333 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, AHF Products will host a special event featuring Harvick. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet him and take part in a racing simulator designed to test speed and skill.

The suite highlights AHF Products’ American-made residential flooring portfolio, including hardwood, sheet vinyl, LVT and U.S.-made HDPC rigid core flooring produced at the company’s Cartersville, Ga., facility. The acquisition strengthens domestic manufacturing and provides builders with improved supply reliability and faster delivery.

“AHF Products is proud to showcase our American-made flooring in an engaging setting that resonates with our customers,” said Chris King, senior vice president of sales at AHF Products. “Domestic manufacturing delivers real advantages, including reduced lead times, stronger supply reliability and quality control that supports professional installs.”

American-made innovation

The Cartersville facility allows AHF Products to produce rigid core flooring under direct control. The operation supports faster delivery and greater flexibility while reducing exposure to freight volatility, tariffs and port delays.

“With lead times of approximately 40 to 45 days, the Cartersville facility provides logistical and financial advantages over imports,” King said.

AHF Products is also highlighting the strength of the Armstrong Flooring brand during IBS. Company representatives said 85% of homeowners recognize the brand and associate it with quality. Armstrong Flooring rigid core products handle temperature ranges between 0 degrees and 160 degrees Fahrenheit without crowning, cupping or delamination. The floors require no acclimation and can be installed in new construction without HVAC, on any level and in direct sunlight.

“Builders want assortments that include hardwood, resilient sheet and rigid core so they can pivot without delaying schedules,” King said. “Trusted brands and our Made in USA positioning help stabilize timelines and build confidence with home buyers.”

Previous article
NFA Showcase: Where records are meant to be broken
Next article
Andolino announces retirement from Couristan

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Schattdecor: Design once, produce anywhere

Steve Feldman - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—A little more than a year into his role at Schattdecor North America, David Sheehan, CEO, is pleased with the company’s progress...
Read more
Column

How to dominate during this ongoing slump (part 6)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part six of a series) In the previous installments of this series, I’ve given an alternative to the type of marketing that most dealers...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey annual convention reflects optimism

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Fort Launderdale, Fla.—Against a backdrop of strenuous economic conditions and a still-challenging housing market, the mood at Abbey Carpet & Floor’s annual convention was...
Read more
News

Parador achieves carbon-neutral production

FCNews Staff - 0
Coesfeld, Germany—Parador reached a new milestone in its sustainability journey, achieving carbon-neutral production across its manufacturing sites by the end of 2025. The company...
Read more
Al's Column

Seeing the impact of training come full circle

FCNews Columnist - 0
Attending the 2026 International Surface Event (TISE) this year felt a little different—in the best way, that is. It wasn’t just about walking the...
Read more
Featured Post

Andolino announces retirement from Couristan

FCNews Staff - 0
To my dear friends, In what has been a very loosely kept secret, I would like to take this opportunity to personally take control...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X