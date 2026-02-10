AHF Products showcases American-made flooring at IBS

Orlanda, Fla.—AHF Products is offering builders and pro remodelers a hands-on experience at the International Builders Show with a dedicated hospitality suite featuring NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick and interactive racing simulators.

The AHF Products Hospitality Suite is open Feb. 17–19 during show hours in the Hamlin Board Room, West Building, Level 3, Room W333 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, AHF Products will host a special event featuring Harvick. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet him and take part in a racing simulator designed to test speed and skill.

The suite highlights AHF Products’ American-made residential flooring portfolio, including hardwood, sheet vinyl, LVT and U.S.-made HDPC rigid core flooring produced at the company’s Cartersville, Ga., facility. The acquisition strengthens domestic manufacturing and provides builders with improved supply reliability and faster delivery.

“AHF Products is proud to showcase our American-made flooring in an engaging setting that resonates with our customers,” said Chris King, senior vice president of sales at AHF Products. “Domestic manufacturing delivers real advantages, including reduced lead times, stronger supply reliability and quality control that supports professional installs.”

American-made innovation

The Cartersville facility allows AHF Products to produce rigid core flooring under direct control. The operation supports faster delivery and greater flexibility while reducing exposure to freight volatility, tariffs and port delays.

“With lead times of approximately 40 to 45 days, the Cartersville facility provides logistical and financial advantages over imports,” King said.

AHF Products is also highlighting the strength of the Armstrong Flooring brand during IBS. Company representatives said 85% of homeowners recognize the brand and associate it with quality. Armstrong Flooring rigid core products handle temperature ranges between 0 degrees and 160 degrees Fahrenheit without crowning, cupping or delamination. The floors require no acclimation and can be installed in new construction without HVAC, on any level and in direct sunlight.

“Builders want assortments that include hardwood, resilient sheet and rigid core so they can pivot without delaying schedules,” King said. “Trusted brands and our Made in USA positioning help stabilize timelines and build confidence with home buyers.”