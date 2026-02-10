AHSG & Commercial USA launch new podcast

By FCNews Staff
podcastRoswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA have launched What’s Underfoot, a new podcast hosted by President Tony Wright.

The podcast features conversations with flooring industry leaders and business professionals, exploring leadership, strategy and the realities of building competitive businesses.

“What’s Underfoot was created for anyone navigating growth and change,” Wright said. “Whether you’re an independent dealer, part of a multi-location operation, or a business leader in the flooring space. These conversations are meant to be practical, human, and applicable beyond a single role or title.”

The debut episode features Scott Maslowski, executive vice president of SSC sales and operations at Daltile, who shares insight on embracing technology, adapting to change and keeping the customer at the center of decision-making. Maslowski also reflects on his career path and lessons learned across decades in the flooring industry.

Rather than focusing on products or promotions, the podcast highlights leadership, decision-making and real-world experience that resonates across retail, commercial and business disciplines.

What’s Underfoot is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube.

