Anatolia brands to exhibit at KBIS, IBS 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAnatolia brands to exhibit at KBIS, IBS 2026

Orlando Fla.—Anatolia will showcase new collections and innovations at KBIS and IBS 2026, set for Feb. 17-19 at the Orange County Convention Center. The Anatolia, Aeterna and Guardia brands will appear in two booths. Each space will highlight advances in refined surfaces and protective materials.

Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

Booth S25153 – Anatolia and Aeterna

At KBIS, Anatolia will present new slabs, tiles, pavers and mosaics. The display will feature refined finishes and advanced surface technology. Highlights include natural stone-inspired Colorsync porcelain collections Majesto, Lithoform, Serena and Lustra. The company will also show the contemporary Monoforma collection, preview upcoming releases and display a curated selection of wall tiles and mosaics.

Aeterna will also be on display. The brand focuses on Colorsync and unglazed sintered slabs. The line emphasizes bold scale, timeless luxury and advanced surface engineering. Aeterna offers 60 colors in two large-format sizes: 160 x 320 x 0.6cm and 162 x 322 x 1.2cm. The collection spans nine inspirations, including marble, onyx, travertine, quartzite, sandstone, limestone, terrazzo, cement and monochromatic designs.

International Builders’ Show

Booth S9147 – Guardia

As a Best of IBS Awards finalist, Guardia will demonstrate its surface protection system. The product is tear resistant, waterproof, breathable and flexible. It features an anti-slip, self-adhesive backing that secures to surfaces. Guardia Pro adds an absorbent third layer for added tensile strength. The system protects floors, walls and countertops across many project types.

Anatolia said it looks forward to welcoming attendees and sharing its latest innovations at KBIS and IBS 2026.

Previous article
CLIMIT names new Midwest business development manager
Next article
MSI opens new Jacksonville showroom

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MSI opens new Jacksonville showroom

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.— MSI announced the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot showroom here. The opening marks a key milestone as MSI expands its presence in Northeast Florida and brings...
Read more
News

CLIMIT names new Midwest business development manager

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston—CLIMIT, a provider of real-time visibility into critical jobsite conditions, appointed Eric Atkinson as business development manager for the Midwest. The hire reflects the...
Read more
News

MSI reveals 2026 Design Trends Lookbook

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI released its 2026 Design Trends Lookbook. Designed to inspire creativity, the 2026 Lookbook highlights four design trends featuring MSI’s latest and most...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What are your expectations for 2026?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Commercial

Shaw Contract expands porcelain portfolio with Bask & Dusk 

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Bask & Dusk, a porcelain tile collection that the company says explores the juxtaposition between light and shadow,...
Read more
Videos

Roomvo/QFloors testimonials: McCool’s Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/wGpflM1C45Y Carmen McCool of McCool’s Flooring, an independent flooring retail, discusses the store’s success with Roomvo/QFloors after switching over from a competing technology provider. Better...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X