Anatolia brands to exhibit at KBIS, IBS 2026

Orlando Fla.—Anatolia will showcase new collections and innovations at KBIS and IBS 2026, set for Feb. 17-19 at the Orange County Convention Center. The Anatolia, Aeterna and Guardia brands will appear in two booths. Each space will highlight advances in refined surfaces and protective materials.

Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

Booth S25153 – Anatolia and Aeterna

At KBIS, Anatolia will present new slabs, tiles, pavers and mosaics. The display will feature refined finishes and advanced surface technology. Highlights include natural stone-inspired Colorsync porcelain collections Majesto, Lithoform, Serena and Lustra. The company will also show the contemporary Monoforma collection, preview upcoming releases and display a curated selection of wall tiles and mosaics.

Aeterna will also be on display. The brand focuses on Colorsync and unglazed sintered slabs. The line emphasizes bold scale, timeless luxury and advanced surface engineering. Aeterna offers 60 colors in two large-format sizes: 160 x 320 x 0.6cm and 162 x 322 x 1.2cm. The collection spans nine inspirations, including marble, onyx, travertine, quartzite, sandstone, limestone, terrazzo, cement and monochromatic designs.

International Builders’ Show

Booth S9147 – Guardia

As a Best of IBS Awards finalist, Guardia will demonstrate its surface protection system. The product is tear resistant, waterproof, breathable and flexible. It features an anti-slip, self-adhesive backing that secures to surfaces. Guardia Pro adds an absorbent third layer for added tensile strength. The system protects floors, walls and countertops across many project types.

Anatolia said it looks forward to welcoming attendees and sharing its latest innovations at KBIS and IBS 2026.