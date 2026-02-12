Capstone Key Services launches multifamily flooring company

Orlando, Fla.—Two flooring industry veterans launched Capstone Key Services, a multifamily and commercial flooring company based in Orlando. The company will serve property owners, management firms, developers and general contractors across Central Florida.

Joel Shear and Gabe Rivera founded the company. Both bring decades of experience in flooring and construction. They said the business will focus on high-quality products, dependable installation and strong customer service for large-scale projects.

“With the continued growth of multifamily and commercial development in Central Florida, we saw a clear need for a flooring partner that truly understands the demands of these projects,” said Joel Shear, co-founder. “Our goal is to be a reliable, tech forward, solutions-driven partner from pre-walk through completion.”

The company will offer luxury vinyl tile, carpet, tile and other commercial-grade materials. It will tailor solutions to meet performance, budget and timeline requirements.

“Between us, we’ve worked on thousands of units and countless commercial spaces,” said Gabe Rivera, co-founder. “We’ve built this company around the principles we believe matter most: integrity, efficiency and long-term relationships.”

Capstone Key Services will support replacement projects, new construction, renovations and tenant improvements throughout the region.