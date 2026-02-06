CLIMIT names new Midwest business development manager

By FCNews Staff
Boston—CLIMIT, a provider of real-time visibility into critical jobsite conditions, appointed Eric Atkinson as business development manager for the Midwest. The hire reflects the company’s investment in regional talent. It also supports its mission to help contractors use data-driven insights to reduce risk and improve quality control.business development manager

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the team,” said Scott Banda, CEO and co-founder. “We’ve experienced rapid growth this year. Expanding our presence in key markets with talented team members like Eric helps build meaningful client partnerships. He’s a trusted resource with a passion for helping contractors identify risks before they escalate.”

Atkinson brings more than 15 years of sales leadership experience. He has a record of driving commercial revenue growth and expanding into emerging markets. His background includes building long-term client relationships. The company said that aligns with its contractor-first approach.

“I’m honored to join a fast-growing company like CLIMIT,” said Eric Atkinson, business development manager at CLIMIT. “My goal is to be a trusted resource on the ground, bringing product expertise, local insight and hands-on support so our customers know their solutions are working where it matters most—on the job site.”

