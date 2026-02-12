Obituary: Christopher Ryan Vaughn, Georgian Carpet Industries

Christopher Ryan Vaughn, president of Georgia Carpet Industries, passed away on Feb. 4. He was 45. He was a beloved husband, a devoted father and a cherished son, brother and friend.

Vaughn was respected for his dedication, integrity and strong work ethic. He took pride in his work and believed in doing things the right way.

Vaughn was known for his steady presence and kind heart. He had a way of making people feel safe, heard and valued, often without saying much at all. His sense of humor—gentle, playful—and his thoughtful nature left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He believed deeply in showing up for the people he loved and did so consistently and selflessly.

As a husband, Ryan was loyal, supportive and deeply committed to his family. As a father, he was patient, attentive and endlessly proud. Whether he was coaching their teams, helping with homework, attending school events, reading bedtime stories, planning family outings or simply being present, he made sure his girls always knew how loved they were. His guidance and love will continue to shape their lives in countless ways.

Vaughn is survived by his wife, Leia Andrews Vaughn, his partner in life and best friend. Together they had daughters, Hadley Elizabeth Vaughn and Lillian Grey Vaughn, both age 10. He is also survived by father, Allan Craig Vaughn and mother, Kim Kinnamon, sisters Jade Vaughn and Paige Hart, Brother Tyson Lewallyn (Megan Lewallyn), grandfather Alvin Vaughn, several nieces and nephews, and many extended family members.

A Celebration of Life was held in Dalton. In place of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.