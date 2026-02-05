Shaw Contract expands porcelain portfolio with Bask & Dusk 

By FCNews Staff
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Bask & Dusk, a porcelain tile collection that the company says explores the juxtaposition between light and shadow, warmth and coolness, modernity and timelessness. Designed for both wall and floor applications, the series embodies the brand’s commitment to creating products that enhance human experience while supporting a sustainable future. 

At its core, Bask & Dusk offers a study in contrast, according to Shaw. Bask radiates quiet warmth, emulating travertine with a smooth and effortlessly organic aesthetic. Conversely, Dusk draws inward with a cool slate that is both enveloping and calm.

“We designed this collection to harmonize with the spaces people inhabit every day,” said Reesie Duncan, Shaw Contract’s vice president of global design. “Bask & Dusk invite contrast and connection—it’s about balance, reflection and the beauty of opposites existing in the same space.”

The collection includes a versatile range of colorbody porcelain tiles available in 12 x 24-inch and 24 x 48-inch matte formats, as well as complementary wall panels and mosaics. The offering also includes a 12 x 24 Grip finish—ideal for outdoor spaces exposed to consistent foot traffic—making Bask & Dusk a true indoor/outdoor line.

Both selections are offered in tailored color stories: Bask in Morning, Midday and Afternoon, and Dusk in Inkwell, Mist and Moonglow. Accent mosaics, including herringbone, hexagon, chevron and woven patterns, allow designers to layer texture and tone for a refined finish.

Engineered to meet the demands of today’s commercial environments, Bask & Dusk are crafted to withstand the wear and tear of high‑traffic spaces while maintaining their visual appeal over time. The collection balances durability with design intention, offering surfaces that elevate interiors and exteriors alike.

As part of Shaw Contract’s ongoing sustainability mission, Bask & Dusk are produced with environmentally conscious materials and processes that reduce its carbon impact. All products in the collection are Green Label Plus certified for indoor air quality and Cradle to Cradle Certified, reflecting Shaw’s People Together, Planet Forever pledge and its belief that Neutral is Not Enough.

