Bjelin projects generate buzz

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBjelin projects generate buzz

Bjelin 2026 projectsViken, Sweden—Bjelin reported strong interest across the U.S. following four recent projects featuring its Woodura flooring. The projects drew attention from media, designers, contractors and installers. They highlight how flooring can shape atmosphere, identity and long-term performance.

The projects span a range of styles and settings. They include a tiny house in upstate New York, two restaurants and an office in the Chrysler Building.

“The buzz around these projects is incredible, reaching far beyond media and the A&D community to contractors and installers,” said Kelly Owens, U.S. marketing director at Bjelin. “It’s encouraging to see that level of interest across the whole design journey.”

In the tiny house, light ash flooring aimed to enhance openness. Walnut flooring defines the interior of 1587 Prime steakhouse, owned by NFL players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. XL gray planks bring a refined look to an office in the Chrysler Building. A modern herringbone pattern adds a layered design at Dogwood Southern Table and Bar.

Despite the varied spaces, each project reflects a shared design approach. “From a design perspective, all these projects tell the same story,” said Hannes Boman, head of design at Bjelin. “The flooring creates environments that feel both reassuring and elegant, while delivering timeless design and technical performance that will last for generations.”

The projects have gained attention across multiple segments of the industry. From walnut tones to Scandinavian-inspired designs, the projects show how flooring can define a space. The material often serves as the foundation for environments that feel welcoming, refined and durable.

“They showcase well-considered environments where the full interior concept has been carefully developed,” Boman said. “Our floors form an essential part of the canvas that builds the feeling each space aims to convey.”

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