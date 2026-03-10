Caesarstone expands porcelain offering

Charlotte, N.C.—Caesarstone, a pioneer of surface innovation and a leader in premium multi-material, multi-surface design, has launched Caesarstone Porcelain 6mm. This collection enters the market with a total of 21 gauged porcelain tile panel colors and configurations, immediately expanding and enhancing Caesarstone’s catalog of porcelain slabs that was introduced in the fall of 2025.

“Porcelain 6mm is a natural and welcome extension of our porcelain offerings,” explained Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing. “We developed our 6mm gauged porcelain panels in a range of versatile looks, as well as bookmatch options and a new glossy finish for certain selections, to open up incredible specification potential for floors, walls, even facings for cabinets and furniture.”

Caesarstone Porcelain 6mm offers a comprehensive array of visual aesthetics, finishes and configurations.

21 colors + finish innovations, including three entirely new Caesarstone hues, two in a leather texture and five available in both standard and new Glossy finishes

Four Bookmatch options include Mirabel Glossy Bookmatch, Smokestone UR Bookmatch, Onyxa Glossy Bookmatch and Impermia Honed Bookmatch.

All options come in the lean 6mm profile with generous outer dimensions of 126 x 63. Because of the minimal thickness, these tile panels may be easily scored and cut with proper equipment into custom sizes and shapes. Within the 6mm selections are alternatives suitable for flooring, wall cladding, facing for cabinets and furniture and other vertical and horizontal surfaces, including interior and exterior installations in both residential and commercial settings.

Caesarstone Porcelain is manufactured abroad with the latest world-class Gauged Porcelain Tile Panel technology to achieve the superior performance characteristics expected of premium porcelain tile. Additionally, the products are created using advanced equipment and methods for attaining visual continuity across the body and surface, resulting in nuanced, detailed designs with lasting appeal.

“Our 6mm porcelain colors join those in our existing catalog in beautifully interpreting and improving upon the visual inspiration of marble, stone, and industrial materials,” Waldrep said. “Our looks are truly unparalleled in the market and each is as gorgeous up close as from afar.”

Caesarstone Porcelain 6mm comes with a 25-year residential limited warranty and 10-year commercial limited warranty.