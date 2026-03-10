Cali launches First Press hardwood

San Diego—Cali announced the launch of First Press, a premium European white oak hardwood collection that completes the Cali Hardwoods Trilogy, alongside the brand’s bestselling collection Barrel, and Varietals. Named for the winemaking process where the first press of grapes yields the finest, most refined product, First Press showcases expressive grain patterns and character through specialized surface finishing techniques.

First Press distinguishes itself through artisanal contouring that is said to create butter-smooth, sculpted textures rarely found in hardwood flooring. Unlike standard wire-brushed or hand-scraped finishes, First Press uses specialized techniques to contour knots, enhance grain figuring and create dimensional depth that invites touch. The result is hardwood that feels hand-finished rather than manufactured, with each plank showcasing the wood’s natural character.

“We designed First Press to give customers something truly special—floors with texture and character you don’t see everywhere,” says Doug Jackson, CEO. “The contouring process brings out the best in the wood. It’s premium oak done right.”

Key Features: