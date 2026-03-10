Cali launches First Press hardwood

By FCNews Staff
First PressSan Diego—Cali announced the launch of First Press, a premium European white oak hardwood collection that completes the Cali Hardwoods Trilogy, alongside the brand’s bestselling collection Barrel, and Varietals. Named for the winemaking process where the first press of grapes yields the finest, most refined product, First Press showcases expressive grain patterns and character through specialized surface finishing techniques.

First Press distinguishes itself through artisanal contouring that is said to create butter-smooth, sculpted textures rarely found in hardwood flooring. Unlike standard wire-brushed or hand-scraped finishes, First Press uses specialized techniques to contour knots, enhance grain figuring and create dimensional depth that invites touch. The result is hardwood that feels hand-finished rather than manufactured, with each plank showcasing the wood’s natural character.

“We designed First Press to give customers something truly special—floors with texture and character you don’t see everywhere,” says Doug Jackson, CEO. “The contouring process brings out the best in the wood. It’s premium oak done right.”

Key Features:

  • Premium European white oak planks with artisanal surface finishing that invites touch
  • Contoured knots with 75% fills create a modern rustic visual, adding depth while remaining smooth to the touch
  • Sculpted bevels are shaped, not scraped, to soften lines and deliver a relaxed, buffed appearance
  • Random length planks up to 86 inches and 9 1/2-inch wide for an expansive look
  • 2mm-thick veneer strengthened by multi-layer engineered core for superior dimensional stability
  • Durable aluminum oxide finish provides better scratch protection and easy cleaning
  • FloorScore certified, low-VOC and CARB/TSCA compliant to support healthier indoor air quality
  • Wood is responsibly harvested from well-managed forests and Lacey Act certified
  • Versatile tongue-and-groove milling for nail or glue-down installations
  • 50-Year Residential/15-Year Commercial Warranty
  • Color-coordinated stair treads and trim available for every color
