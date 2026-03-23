Ceramics of Italy returns for Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Ceramics of Italy will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for Coverings 2026. The event runs March 30 through April 2 and marks the show’s 36th edition.

Organized by Confindustria Ceramica, the Italian Pavilion will feature more than 50 Italian ceramic brands. The exhibit will highlight advancements in design, performance and sustainable production.

The Ceramics of Italy booth, designed by HDR, will showcase new tile collections. It will also serve as a central hub for networking and industry engagement.

Participating brands include Appiani, Ceramica Vogue, Cotto d’Este, Lea Ceramiche and Mirage. Exhibits will demonstrate how ceramic and porcelain tile continues to evolve across residential, commercial and public spaces.

New applications will highlight tile’s growing role beyond traditional surfaces. These include integrated induction cooktops, prefabricated furnishings and advanced drainage systems. Emerging technologies such as anti-slip and antimicrobial features will also be featured.

Color trends will emphasize cool tones and monochromatic palettes. Decorative and graphic designs will further position tile as both a functional material and a design element.

Educational programming will take place throughout the show. Danielle McWilliams of Novità Communications will present during the Global Tile Trends session on March 30. Mauro Rullo of Confindustria Ceramica will join a panel on circular design and sustainability later that day.

Ceramics of Italy will also host its annual international press conference. The event will include the launch of the 2026 Ceramics of Italy International Tile Competition. The program will recognize innovative uses of Italian ceramic and porcelain tile across global projects.

The week will also include the Confindustria Ceramica North American Distributor Award. The honor recognizes contributions to the growth of Italian ceramics in North America.

With a strong lineup of exhibitors and forward-looking programming, Ceramics of Italy aims to set the tone for the year ahead in ceramic design.