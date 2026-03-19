Coverings announces 2026 Rock Stars and Champions winners

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCoverings announces 2026 Rock Stars and Champions winners

Coverings Rock StarsLas Vegas—Coverings announced the recipients of its 2026 Rock Stars and Coverings Champions awards ahead of the event’s return to the Las Vegas Convention Center March 30 through April 2.

The show recognized 22 honorees across the two programs. The awards celebrate emerging leaders and industry advocates in the tile and stone community.

Rock Stars program

The Coverings Rock Stars program highlights young professionals who demonstrate leadership and commitment to advancing the tile and stone industry.

A panel of industry leaders reviewed candidates and selected 18 Rock Star inductees representing multiple industry segments.

Builder/Remodeler
  • Catherine Atkins, Architectural Sales, Thorntree Fine Porcelain & Natural Stone, Dallas
  • Michael Ray, Owner, Ray’s Renovation, Ramer, Tenn.
Contractor/Installer
  • Hector Ruiz, CEO, HR Tile, Glenwood Springs, Colo.
  • Joppe Aguirre, Owner/Installer, Cascadia Tile Company LLC, Bend, Ore.
  • JP Baggett, Business Development, Elite Tile Setters, South Jordan, Utah
  • Mauricio Rapalo, Owner, Prominent Tile LLC, Houston
  • Neil Levens, Installer/Owner, Levens Renovations LLC, Corpus Christi, Texas
  • Nicko Dimaandal, Owner & Creative Director, Tsunami Homes, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Designer
  • Angie Gonzalez, Principal Designer/Owner, Nico Tati Designs, Rockwall, Texas
  • Jennifer Hutton, Principal Designer/Creative Director, Grau Design Studio, Durham, N.C.
  • Liany Arvelo, Designer II, C4 Architecture, Orlando, Fla.
Distributor
  • Vidya Walia, CEO, Arista International Inc., Tempe, Ariz.
Manufacturer
  • Leonardo Guardia, Technical Director and Partner, Cortag Tools USA Corporation, Hiram, Ga.
Marketing
  • Sara White, Associate Account Director, Novità Communications, New York
  • Vanessa Leite, Marketing Manager, PBA Stones, Vitória, Espírito Santo, Brazil
Retailer
  • Anna McCortney, Operations Manager, Ultimate Flooring, Akron, Ohio
  • Jessica Jackson, Builder Sales & Design, L & L Flooring and Design, Nashville, Tenn.
Stone Fabricator
  • Noah Marques, Manager, Marques Countertops, Slidell, La.

Coverings Champions

Coverings Champions is an awards program introduced in 2025 to recognize industry leaders who support and promote the show and the broader tile and stone community.

These individuals contribute through educational sessions panel discussions special projects and outreach initiatives that advance the industry.

Four nominees were selected for the 2026 Coverings Champion People’s Choice Award. Voting took place online from Feb. 9–20 and invited industry professionals to choose the winner.

The nominees included:

  • Betty Sullivan, Chairman of the Board, Architectural Ceramics Inc. DBA Architessa, Rockville, Md.
  • Jennifer Richinelli, Editorial Director, Stone World, Verona, N.J.
  • Dan Welch, President, Welch Tile, Kent City, Mich.
  • Scott Conwell, Director of Market Development, International Masonry Institute, Chicago

Jennifer Richinelli received nearly 1,500 votes and was named the 2026 Coverings Champion People’s Choice winner. She was recognized for her dedication to the industry and her contributions to the Coverings show, including more than 15 years serving on the Coverings Installation & Design Awards judging panel.

Awards ceremony

The 2026 Rock Star Awards and Coverings Champions Ceremony will take place March 30 from 4–5 p.m. PDT at The Coverings Lounge, Booth 6014.

The event will recognize the 2026 Rock Stars along with the People’s Choice Coverings Champion and finalists. Show attendees are invited to attend the ceremony.

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