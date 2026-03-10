Coverings previews new tile collections for 2026 show

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCoverings previews new tile collections for 2026 show

Las Vegas—Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference, has revealed a preview of select tile and stone collections set to debut at 2026 show. The event will take place March 30-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show will bring together exhibitors from nearly 40 countries presenting new tile and stone surfaces for residential and commercial spaces.

Attendees will explore exhibits across the show floor, including displays within the Ceramics of Italy, Tile Council of North America and Tile of Spain pavilions. These international sponsor areas will showcase a range of product innovations and design-forward surfaces shaping the future of the tile and stone industry.

The following is a preview of select tile and stone collections exhibitors will highlight at Coverings 2026:

Arkemia

1) Arkemia

Arkemia draws inspiration from the concept of alchemy. The collection blends contemporary design with high-performance technical features. It offers strong resistance to slip, stains and abrasion and carries a Mohs hardness rating of 8 out of 10. 

2) Barely There

Barely There mimics the natural variation of handcrafted tile with a lightly undulated matte surface. The six-color collection is available in 4 x 4 and 2 x 8 formats as well as interlocking cross and star shapes.

Cement Tile

3) Cement Tile

The Cement Tile collection highlights handcrafted character and natural variation. The tiles suit floors, walls pools and facades for both interior and exterior applications. The collection is customizable from a palette of 60 colors.

Cleve

4) Cleve

Cleve captures the sculpted look of quartzite in porcelain. Layered veining and crystalline detail create natural depth across four colorways. The collection includes multiple formats mosaics and trim options.

Closer

5) Closer

Closer presents a contemporary stone look designed to balance authenticity with innovation. The design references multiple natural materials to create a distinctive visual interpretation.

Ivorynn Stone Collection6) Ivorynn Stone Collection


The Ivorynn Stone Collection recreates the warmth and elegance of natural travertine in porcelain. Digital and 3D printing technologies deliver realistic veining and texture across several large formats.

Marble Ceramic Slabs

7) Marble Ceramic Slabs


Marble Ceramic Slabs feature marble-inspired visuals with antique-style effects and textured finishes. The surfaces create dimensional depth suited for interior design applications.

8) Mood Collection


The Mood Collection features three stone-inspired looks: Earth, Stone and Urban. Each design interprets natural materials through porcelain surfaces suited for modern architectural spaces.

Origin Atlas9) Origin Atlas


Origin Atlas is a recycled glass mosaic featuring 2 x 2 tiles in a vibrant emerald tone. The glossy finish provides a fresh aesthetic for kitchens and bathrooms.

10) Porto Rotondo


Porto Rotondo reflects the colors and landscapes of Sardinia. The collection combines artisanal finishes tactile surfaces and dimensional effects for expressive interiors.

Shapes

11) Shapes


Shapes offers geometric tile forms including chevron square circular rectangular rhombus and hexagon designs. The collection provides decorative surface solutions for interior and exterior applications.

12) Stone Edition


Stone Edition showcases surfaces developed with Dinamika technology. The process combines graphics and structure to replicate the appearance of natural stone.

Tahoma

13) Tahoma


Tahoma blends the visual warmth of wood with the strength of porcelain. The collection is available in four colors and multiple plank sizes.

Tides14) Tides


Tides is a glossy ceramic collection with an irregular tactile surface and subtle light variation. The design draws inspiration from coastal landscapes.

Verona 15) Verona


Verona recreates the look of vein-cut travertine using large-format glazed porcelain. The collection offers the visual depth of marble with the durability of porcelain.

Attendees will be able to see these and thousands of additional products during the 2026 show, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for tile and stone manufacturers, designers, contractors and distributors.

Previous article
Wonder Porcelain to debut Ivorynn Stone at Coverings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Wonder Porcelain to debut Ivorynn Stone at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Wonder Porcelain announced the release of its Ivorynn Stone porcelain collection. The new line will debut at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas at...
Read more
Column

Avoiding the pitfalls that stifle lead-generation

FCNews Columnist - 0
As competition intensifies across both residential and commercial sectors, lead generation has become one of the most critical components of growth for flooring retailers,...
Read more
Column

When specifying SPC, thicker isn’t always better

FCNews Columnist - 0
Valued for its rigid core construction, dimensional stability and ability to mimic the appearance of wood and stone, stone plastic composite (SPC) has become...
Read more
News

Cali launches First Press hardwood

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego—Cali announced the launch of First Press, a premium European white oak hardwood collection that completes the Cali Hardwoods Trilogy, alongside the brand's...
Read more
News

WFCA launches first nationwide Step Up Tour

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is taking its leadership on the road in 2026 with the launch of its first-ever Step Up Tour—a...
Read more
News

Caesarstone expands porcelain offering

FCNews Staff - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—Caesarstone, a pioneer of surface innovation and a leader in premium multi-material, multi-surface design, has launched Caesarstone Porcelain 6mm. This collection enters the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X