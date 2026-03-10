Coverings previews new tile collections for 2026 show

1) Arkemia

Arkemia draws inspiration from the concept of alchemy. The collection blends contemporary design with high-performance technical features. It offers strong resistance to slip, stains and abrasion and carries a Mohs hardness rating of 8 out of 10.

2) Barely There

Barely There mimics the natural variation of handcrafted tile with a lightly undulated matte surface. The six-color collection is available in 4 x 4 and 2 x 8 formats as well as interlocking cross and star shapes.

3) Cement Tile



The Cement Tile collection highlights handcrafted character and natural variation. The tiles suit floors, walls pools and facades for both interior and exterior applications. The collection is customizable from a palette of 60 colors.

4) Cleve

Cleve captures the sculpted look of quartzite in porcelain. Layered veining and crystalline detail create natural depth across four colorways. The collection includes multiple formats mosaics and trim options.

5) Closer



Closer presents a contemporary stone look designed to balance authenticity with innovation. The design references multiple natural materials to create a distinctive visual interpretation.

6) Ivorynn Stone Collection



The Ivorynn Stone Collection recreates the warmth and elegance of natural travertine in porcelain. Digital and 3D printing technologies deliver realistic veining and texture across several large formats.

7) Marble Ceramic Slabs



Marble Ceramic Slabs feature marble-inspired visuals with antique-style effects and textured finishes. The surfaces create dimensional depth suited for interior design applications.

8) Mood Collection



The Mood Collection features three stone-inspired looks: Earth, Stone and Urban. Each design interprets natural materials through porcelain surfaces suited for modern architectural spaces.

9) Origin Atlas



Origin Atlas is a recycled glass mosaic featuring 2 x 2 tiles in a vibrant emerald tone. The glossy finish provides a fresh aesthetic for kitchens and bathrooms.

10) Porto Rotondo



Porto Rotondo reflects the colors and landscapes of Sardinia. The collection combines artisanal finishes tactile surfaces and dimensional effects for expressive interiors.

11) Shapes



Shapes offers geometric tile forms including chevron square circular rectangular rhombus and hexagon designs. The collection provides decorative surface solutions for interior and exterior applications.

12) Stone Edition



Stone Edition showcases surfaces developed with Dinamika technology. The process combines graphics and structure to replicate the appearance of natural stone.

13) Tahoma



Tahoma blends the visual warmth of wood with the strength of porcelain. The collection is available in four colors and multiple plank sizes.

14) Tides



Tides is a glossy ceramic collection with an irregular tactile surface and subtle light variation. The design draws inspiration from coastal landscapes.

15) Verona



Verona recreates the look of vein-cut travertine using large-format glazed porcelain. The collection offers the visual depth of marble with the durability of porcelain.

Attendees will be able to see these and thousands of additional products during the 2026 show, one of the industry’s largest gatherings for tile and stone manufacturers, designers, contractors and distributors.