J+J launches View Making collection

Dalton—J+J Flooring introduced View Making, a new collection designed around perspective and how people experience design from different angles and sightlines.

The collection explores how movement, geometry and organic texture interact within a space. By combining varied visual elements, the designs create shifting effects depending on how the viewer approaches them.

“Each of the three patterns in the collection invites you to stop, reconsider and reflect,” said Laura Holzer, design director of the commercial division. “It explores movement, depth and dimension. We wanted to keep it somewhat organic in nature while still maintaining geometric structure within the patterns.”

The collection features three coordinated patterns designed to work individually or together. Traverse presents the largest-scale pattern with broken geometric lines. Vantage features a smaller windowpane design that reads more organic due to added texture. Panorama blends strong horizontal and vertical lines with a blurred effect created through the yarn construction.

Holzer said the collection’s color palette also expands its design flexibility. “The other interesting aspect of this collection is the color story,” Holzer said. “The four color families provide a wide variety of choices and depth of color in each pattern. This gives designers many options and works well for school spirit selections, brand identity and even wayfinding.”

The collection uses 24 x 24-inch tiles designed to coordinate across the broader J+J Flooring platform. Products align with carpet tile, broadloom, luxury vinyl tile and Kinetex textile composite flooring.

View Making is constructed with 100% Encore SD Nylon. It also offers an optional Advance modular carpet backing that provides a PVC-free alternative while supporting durability and stability.