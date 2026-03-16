Karndean launches 2026 design aesthetics

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring officially launched three new Design Aesthetics for 2026 aimed at helping retailers guide customers through the flooring selection process.

The program presents curated interior design styles paired with flooring recommendations. The goal is to help retailers learn what homeowners like and guide them to a floor that fits their style.

The three new Karndean Design Aesthetics are Senti, Luma and Dopa•Mine. Each reflects emerging interior design influences and evolving consumer preferences.

Karndean first introduced the design aesthetics concept in 2025. The 2026 updates build on that foundation and reflect a gradual evolution of design trends rather than a dramatic shift.

The company is also promoting the aesthetics directly to consumers through social media and its website. The campaign encourages homeowners to “create a space that reflects your style.”

“Retailers can use Karndean Design Aesthetics as a sales tool to learn more about a homeowner’s style or provide inspiration for those who are unsure of their design direction,” said Julie Thomas, senior retail channel manager at Karndean. “It allows retailers to get to know customers and provide a more personalized experience while guiding homeowners to the right floor.”

Karndean said the program can help retailers create a more elevated showroom experience that builds customer loyalty and encourages referrals.

“We want to help our retailers give homeowners a first-class customer experience from inspiration through installation,” Thomas said. “Karndean Design Aesthetics can be part of that boutique experience.”

Three design directions

The three aesthetics represent different interior design moods and environments:

Senti focuses on peaceful spaces designed to create a feeling of meaningful connection.

focuses on peaceful spaces designed to create a feeling of meaningful connection. Luma emphasizes biophilic design. The aesthetic blends nature and technology to create balanced spaces.

emphasizes biophilic design. The aesthetic blends nature and technology to create balanced spaces. Dopa•Mine highlights joyful spaces inspired by the satisfaction and energy associated with dopamine.

Karndean will support the program with brochures and product knowledge sessions designed for retailers. The company said these tools will help showroom teams use the aesthetics to guide conversations with customers.