Karndean launches 2026 design aesthetics

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKarndean launches 2026 design aesthetics

design aestheticsExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring officially launched three new Design Aesthetics for 2026 aimed at helping retailers guide customers through the flooring selection process.

The program presents curated interior design styles paired with flooring recommendations. The goal is to help retailers learn what homeowners like and guide them to a floor that fits their style.

The three new Karndean Design Aesthetics are Senti, Luma and Dopa•Mine. Each reflects emerging interior design influences and evolving consumer preferences.

Karndean first introduced the design aesthetics concept in 2025. The 2026 updates build on that foundation and reflect a gradual evolution of design trends rather than a dramatic shift.

The company is also promoting the aesthetics directly to consumers through social media and its website. The campaign encourages homeowners to “create a space that reflects your style.”

“Retailers can use Karndean Design Aesthetics as a sales tool to learn more about a homeowner’s style or provide inspiration for those who are unsure of their design direction,” said Julie Thomas, senior retail channel manager at Karndean. “It allows retailers to get to know customers and provide a more personalized experience while guiding homeowners to the right floor.”

Karndean said the program can help retailers create a more elevated showroom experience that builds customer loyalty and encourages referrals.

“We want to help our retailers give homeowners a first-class customer experience from inspiration through installation,” Thomas said. “Karndean Design Aesthetics can be part of that boutique experience.”

Three design directions

The three aesthetics represent different interior design moods and environments:

  • Senti focuses on peaceful spaces designed to create a feeling of meaningful connection.
  • Luma emphasizes biophilic design. The aesthetic blends nature and technology to create balanced spaces.
  • Dopa•Mine highlights joyful spaces inspired by the satisfaction and energy associated with dopamine.

Karndean will support the program with brochures and product knowledge sessions designed for retailers. The company said these tools will help showroom teams use the aesthetics to guide conversations with customers.

Previous article
Parador introduces Sensus engineered hardwood
Next article
Platform Performance Flooring Systems announces 2026 pivot

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Finding your work-life balance

Ken Ryan - 0
Americans work a lot. Compared to their European counterparts, studies have shown Americans work hundreds of hours more per year than their overseas peers—and...
Read more
Installation

Platform Performance Flooring Systems announces 2026 pivot

FCNews Staff - 0
Cleveland—Platform Performance Flooring Systems, the new identity for FloorPrep by Dependable, LLC, announced a strategic shift for 2026 focused on system-driven growth and expanded...
Read more
News

Parador introduces Sensus engineered hardwood

FCNews Staff - 0
Coesfeld, Germany—Parador introduced Sensus, a new engineered hardwood style within its Harmonia collection designed to bring natural warmth and texture to commercial interiors. The flooring...
Read more
Featured Post

Wood: Touting the category’s return on investment

Reginald Tucker - 0
Over the past 15-plus years, the hardwood segment has ceded significant market share to competing flooring categories that not only look and feel like...
Read more
Carpet

J+J launches View Making collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring introduced View Making, a new collection designed around perspective and how people experience design from different angles and sightlines. The collection explores how...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What’s your goal for 2026?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X