Mapei to sponsor Gary Sinise keynote at Coverings 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationMapei to sponsor Gary Sinise keynote at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Mapei Corporation announced it will sponsor Gary Sinise’s keynote address at Coverings 2026. The event will take place here March 30 through April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The sponsorship continues Mapei’s partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation and reinforces the company’s support for veterans and their families.

Mapei began working with the foundation in 2015. The partnership started when the company assisted on a homebuilding project for a veteran that required flooring adhesives.

Since then, the relationship has expanded. Mapei now supplies installation systems for foundation projects, including mortars grouts adhesives floor-heating systems and building accessories. The company also plans to include products from its Profiles and Manufactured Stone Veneer Systems lines.

Through the partnership, Mapei has helped support construction of more than 80 specially adapted homes for veterans. These homes are designed to provide durable living spaces that support long-term comfort and independence.

“Mapei is honored to provide products that help support those who have sacrificed so much in service of our country,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI Corporation. “Sponsoring Gary Sinise’s keynote at Coverings 2026 is another meaningful way to stand behind the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission and the heroes it serves.”

Sinise, an actor and humanitarian, founded the Gary Sinise Foundation to support service members veterans first responders and their families. His keynote at Coverings 2026 is expected to draw a large audience of industry professionals.

Mapei said the sponsorship reflects its broader commitment to social responsibility and to supporting organizations that contribute to community development through construction and rehabilitation.

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