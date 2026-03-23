Market movers shake up the status quo

Now in its eighth year, FCNews’ Industry Disrupters list continues to spotlight the forces reshaping the flooring industry in real time. Some disruptions arrive from outside the industry, such as geopolitical instability, supply chain volatility and shifting trade dynamics. Others come from within, driven by product innovations that challenge long-held assumptions about performance, design and manufacturing. Together, they are redefining how the industry operates, competes and evolves. This year, the list consists of those innovations you would expect, and even some you might not.

For the full list of the 2026 industry disrupters, see the March 23 digital edition.