Mercier hires Tim Dinsdale

Montmagny, Quebec—Mercier Wood Flooring announced Tim Dinsdale has joined the company’s sales team. Based in California, Dinsdale will help support Mercier’s growth and development in the market.

Dinsdale brings extensive flooring industry experience and a strong reputation for building customer relationships. In his new role, he will work with retailers and partners across California to expand the brand’s reach and support continued growth in the region.

“We’re extremely excited to have Tim join the Mercier team,” said Wade Bondrowski, director of sales USA at Mercier. “His professionalism and industry experience will be instrumental as we continue developing the California market.”

Mercier Wood Flooring continues to expand its presence across the United States by investing in experienced professionals and strengthening partnerships with retailers and distributors.

This new addition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting growth and delivering high-quality hardwood flooring products to customers across North America.