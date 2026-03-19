MILEstone to debut Daydream tile collection at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—MILEstone will unveil Daydream, a new porcelain tile collection developed in collaboration with Nicole Jordan, design director at PBK Architects in Houston.

The collection marks the fourth installment of the company’s Stories designer collaboration series. Daydream will debut March 30 at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas.

Stories by MILEstone aims to highlight voices within the American design community through designer-led collections. Each chapter translates a designer’s ideas into a porcelain tile series that reflects the company’s focus on craftsmanship, sustainability and design storytelling.

Jordan brings experience across several sectors including civic workplace aviation and education design. Her work emphasizes equitable and inclusive design principles. Her approach also focuses on wellness safety and flexibility. Those ideas helped shape the vision behind the Daydream collection.

Jordan drew inspiration from biophilic design. The concept explores the connection between nature and the built environment. The resulting collection reflects a calm and balanced aesthetic. The porcelain surfaces aim to bring harmony and tranquility to interior and exterior spaces.

Daydream also joins MILEstone’s carbon-neutral product portfolio. The company said the collection reflects the beauty of natural environments while minimizing environmental impact.

The Stories program originated through MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council. The group includes designers selected for their influence within the American design community.

Each year council members submit collection concepts for consideration. MILEstone selects one concept to develop with its design team.

Previous Stories collaborations include Jennifer Farris of Bandura Design for the Bestow collection, Michele McMinn of Gresham Smith for the Imprint collection and Sarah Rink of Design Cooperative for the Untamed collection.