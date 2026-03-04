New adhesives showcase meaningful innovations

Flooring adhesives are evolving toward safer, high-performance and faster-installing solutions, with an emphasis on products that reduce emissions and offer easier cleanup. New formulations focus on extreme moisture resistance, enhanced, eco-friendly, low-VOC components and integrated antimicrobial protection.

Here is a sampling of what’s happening in the adhesives market.

Bona

Bona R820 is a one-component, silane-based wood flooring adhesive that offers adhesion to a variety of surfaces. The initial bonding strength and ridge stability make it particularly suitable for engineered flooring installations with low movement. The adhesive, which is Greenguard Certified for indoor air quality, offers a long open time of up to 90 minutes and allows for easy trowel application.

Bostik

Bostik Lock H899 Optimum is a high-performance, one-component hybrid adhesive designed for resilient floor coverings in demanding environments. The improved viscosity of Lock H899 allows for easy troweling and a cleaner, less messy wet-set installation. The product is designed to resist topical moisture and temperature fluctuations, delivering reliable results in wet rooms and climate-sensitive spaces. Engineered for durability, it provides exceptional mechanical strength to handle heavy foot traffic and rolling loads in high-traffic areas such as airports, lobbies and corridors. With cure times as fast as three hours, Lock H899 Optimum supports fast-track installations without sacrificing long-term performance.

Performance Accessories

ExpressLok is a next generation, high strength, hard set adhesive engineered for demanding commercial and residential resilient flooring installations. Its fast-grab formula locks flooring in place in as little as 25 minutes, while color changing technology ensures installers never miss the critical application window. ExpressLok delivers exceptional shear strength, long-term performance and can be applied on concrete substrates as early as 28 days—making it a reliable solution for today’s accelerated construction timelines.

Engineered Floors – Xcessories

Engineered Floors’ Xcessories Adhesives and Floor Prep Systems provide a complete portfolio of high-performance, low-odor and low-VOC solutions for the most demanding commercial, institutional and heavy commercial flooring installations. The products (Pro-Tac, Pro-Tac Primer and Pro-Tac Primer+) are formulated for powerful, long-term bonds, superior moisture control and ease of application, making them the ideal choice for health-conscious projects and virtually all approved substrates.

Taylor

Resolute RT is a next-generation, single-part, moisture-cured flooring adhesive engineered for challenging environments where every minute matters. Built to dramatically reduce setup time, Resolute RT now achieves quick access for heavy rolling loads in just six hours while supporting light and heavy traffic with confidence. Its waterproof design forms an unlimited moisture vapor barrier, resists topical liquids and eliminates the need for RH, pH or MVER [moisture vapor emission rate] testing. The result is minimized downtime and a more reliable installation in the spaces that demand it most.

Roberts

Roberts 8799 Quick Bond vinyl flooring spray is a premium adhesive formulated as a quick, one-step application process for LVT/LVP, VCT and fiberglass-backed tile in residential/commercial applications. Pressure sensitive with aggressive tack and high-shear strength, the “stand and spray” installation method uses less adhesive than typical trowel applications and allows for immediate foot traffic. Roberts 8799 can be used in a double-bond installation for cushioned underlayment with resilient flooring applications.

VacuuBond

Innovative adhesive technology is seen with VacuuBond, which sticks to virtually all substrates and eliminates the mess of traditional troweled adhesives. Featured on VacuuBond LVT this preapplied “peel and press” system uses a patented beaded adhesive that activates under pressure to create an instant vacuum bond. VacuuBond performs capably under a range of temperatures.

TotalWorx Accessories

RockHold by TotalWorx Accessories is a premium, high-tack transitional adhesive designed for superior versatility and performance. It can be installed dry, semi-wet or wet and quickly firms as it cures for a secure bond. Engineered to support a range of resilient flooring solutions, LokWorx RockHold is solvent-free and delivers exceptional resistance to moisture, pH and plasticizers migration. When the flooring manufacturer’s installation guidelines permit a fully adhered, dry-to-the-touch pressure-sensitive adhesive, use RockHold to install luxury vinyl tile and plank, EVA, IXPE, XPO attached pad products and VCT.