TCNA sets 2027 Handbook Committee Meeting

Dallas—The Tile Council of North America announced the 2027 TCNA Handbook Committee Meeting will take place June 4, 2026, here at the Hyatt Regency. The meeting will coincide with ASTM Committee Week in June, creating expanded opportunities for collaboration and engagement.

“Diverse, strong participation is essential for key decisions shaping the future of standards and guidelines,” said Ryan Marino, director of standards research and development, TCNA. “Coordinating the Handbook Committee meeting with ASTM Committee Week will drive greater participation and create opportunities for more industry leaders to contribute.”

The Handbook Committee Meeting brings together key industry stakeholders. They review and consider updates to the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. Now in its 64th year of publication, the Handbook remains a widely used resource across the U.S. It supports the specifying, selling and installing of tile and related materials.

The meeting will include discussion and review of several proposed updates, including:

Step-down shower assemblies

Tile in elevator cabs

Retroactive movement joint installation

Additional topics submitted by attendees

ASTM committee meetings covering ceramic tile, cement, masonry and slip resistance will take place throughout the week of June 1. These sessions will give Handbook Committee participants the opportunity to engage in broader technical discussions and standards development.