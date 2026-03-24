Tuesday Tips: Keep it simple

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Keep it simple

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings shares a simple reminder: don’t overcomplicate your message. Most people tune out when things feel too complex, so keep your communication clear and easy to understand. Check out the latest tip.

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