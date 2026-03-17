Tuesday Tips: The power of silence

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: The power of silence

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings shares a simple but powerful reminder: slow the conversation down. One of the most effective ways to respond productively when working with customers is to become comfortable with silence.

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