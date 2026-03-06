Unilin prevails against Vilox

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsUnilin prevails against Vilox

Unilin prevails against ViloxWaregem, Belgium—A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled in favor of Unilin in a patent case against Vilox and one of Vilox’s licensees.

The March 3 decision found that products sold under a Vilox license infringed four Unilin U.S. patents. The jury also determined that Vilox willfully infringed the patents.

Because of the willful infringement ruling, the court will now determine whether additional damages should be imposed. The court could award up to three times the compensation for infringement. Both parties have the right to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

“This is an important decision for Unilin, its licensed partners and for all companies that respect intellectual property rights,” said Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin’s IP business. “Unilin invests heavily in the development of innovative technologies that move the flooring industry forward. We remain committed to protecting our R&D investments and supporting a fair and competitive market.”

Unilin Technologies is known for its licensing model for flooring innovations. The company developed widely used locking systems including Uniclic, Unidrop and Unipush.

The company holds nearly 4,500 patents across more than 550 patent families. In addition to technology development, Unilin provides technical services to licensees and supports collaboration across the flooring industry.

Previous article
Shaw’s Candi Hampton receives IWBI Visionary Leadership Award
Next article
Tile of Spain highlights macro trends shaping interior design

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NWFA completes 85th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association has provided flooring for its 85th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The home...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain highlights macro trends shaping interior design

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Association (ASCER), identified...
Read more
News

Shaw’s Candi Hampton receives IWBI Visionary Leadership Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Candi Hampton, vice president of global sustainability at Shaw Industries, received the 2025 IWBI Visionary Leadership Award from the International WELL Building Institute. The award recognizes individuals who advance...
Read more
News

Stonepeak publishes EPD/HPD for U.S. tile portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Stonepeak Ceramics announced two sustainability milestones. The company published product-specific Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) across its U.S.-manufactured portfolio and released a comprehensive Health...
Read more
News

Modern Estimates partners with Flooring Stores United

FCNews Staff - 0
Edmonds, Wash.—Modern Estimates, creator of the AI-powered estimating platform MEasure, has joined Flooring Stores United (FSU) as a preferred service provider. The partnership gives...
Read more
News

Cyncly, Inhaus partner on digital retailing

FCNews Staff - 0
Tuscaloosa, Ala.—Cyncly, a leading global provider of software and content solutions, announced a strategic digital retailing partnership with Inhaus, a premier manufacturer known for...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X